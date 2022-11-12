Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
Wave 3
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Peacock Adds More Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wWw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fight Club 241 – 11/12/22. Jack Jester collides with BT Gunn. Rhio...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair to Miss Appearance for WWE Partner
Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Tribute to The Troops Spoilers to Air Next Month
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match
On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Madison, WI 11/13/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show
Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Nick Gage Invitational 7 event tonight from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Kicks Off, Possible Date for GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches Revealed
The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. The eight-man tournament opened with Santos Escobar representing Mexico, Shinsuke Nakamura representing Japan, Braun Strowman representing the United States, Jinder Mahal representing India, Butch representing England, Sami Zayn representing Canada, Mustafa Ali representing Pakistan, and Ricochet representing the United States.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
