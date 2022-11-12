Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Dartmouth invites alumni back to campus to celebrate 50th anniversary of coeducation weekend
Weekend events included panels elevating alumnae voices, the rededication of Dartmouth Hall and opening of exhibits honoring the experiences — both positive and negative — of women at the College. This past weekend, the College celebrated 50 years of coeducation with an invitation for all alumnae to return...
Dartmouth
Trustees Meet During Packed Celebratory Weekend
The Board of Trustees held their November meeting on a celebratory weekend as hundreds of alumnae and others returned to campus to commemorate 50 years of coeducation at Dartmouth and the rededication of the newly renovated Dartmouth Hall. “Fifty years ago, Dartmouth transformed its future by acknowledging that the world...
Dartmouth
Sweet Dreams, Dartmouth
Two writers explore Dartmouth’s sleep culture during finals. When our alarms go off in the morning, we drag ourselves out of bed, mentally cursing every extra minute that we stayed up the night before. With late-night homework, the temptation to go out and the ever-earlier wakeup times for class and cramming in the morning, our precious sleep hours are the last priority, the first thing sacrificed to shove something else into our schedule.
Dartmouth
Editors' Note
It’s been November for a couple of weeks, but it’s finally starting to feel like it. Today, while procrastinating papers and attempting to clear my head, I went for a walk in the woods behind the golf course. It’s easy to forget that we’re so close to nature — the golf course has gone untended since the varsity golf team stopped practicing there, and now the overgrown grass is less of a stark separation from the forest behind it. I stuffed my hands in my pockets and looked up at the sharp branches which made up the canopy above my head. It will look exactly like that until March or April. The winter always feels like the longest part of the year, even though it has the shortest days.
Dartmouth
Late-night dining reopens at Courtyard Cafe on weekends
After late-night dining was largely shut down during the pandemic, the reimplementation of late-night is part of Dartmouth Dining’s efforts to increase dining hours and provide more social spaces on campus. On Nov. 4, Dartmouth Dining Services reopened late night dining at the Courtyard Cafe on Friday and Saturday...
Dartmouth
Reflection: Refer Here Before Asking "What's Up?"
Adrienne Murr ’25 reflects on a tumultuous fall, through the music that accompanied it. As an overthinker with an individuality complex, I’m always looking for some witty, descript answer to “How’s it going?” I’ll be damned if I hit the one syllable “good.” Somedays, I’ll launch into an unwarranted monologue about my latest DDS hack or dire need to do laundry. Other times I’ll respond with a simple “it’s going.” My answers are arguably no more insightful than “fine, how ’bout you?” but at least they transcend the good/bad binary that reduces entire states of being into meaningless, digestible boxes.
