Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage
As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star
According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
WWE Star Reportedly Praised for His Dedication to the Company Ahead of Crown Jewel
Drew McIntyre was reportedly “extremely sick” with the flu before his performance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, as was previously mentioned. McIntyre continued to keep up with his demanding schedule in WWE despite not feeling fully well, and it seems that this was noticed. According to Mike...
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/7/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/9/22) – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown (11/11/22) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 11/11/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Isaac Odugbesan. * The...
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards. Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross...
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
