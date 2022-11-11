Read full article on original website
Canton, NY – A strong run from the free throw line in the fourth quarter saw the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team mount a big comeback in the final five minutes as the Golden Knights picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season with a 57-53 victory over SUNY Canton on Tuesday evening.
