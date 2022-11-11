A woman that has had such an impact on the lives of others is now fighting for her own. Laclede County Health Department Administrator, Charla Baker, has been battling cancer. To help defray some of the treatment costs, a benefit will occur on Saturday night at the V-F-W Hall in Lebanon. Alicia Morgan says the benefit will get underway at 5:30……….

LEBANON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO