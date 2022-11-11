Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
myozarksonline.com
Baker Benefit Tonight At V.F.W. In Lebanon
A woman that has had such an impact on the lives of others is now fighting for her own. Laclede County Health Department Administrator, Charla Baker, has been battling cancer. To help defray some of the treatment costs, a benefit will occur on Saturday night at the V-F-W Hall in Lebanon. Alicia Morgan says the benefit will get underway at 5:30……….
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Native, Broadcast Legend Dies at 78
Lebanon native and multiple Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Bohannon has died at the age of 78 following a long battle with esophageal cancer. Bohannon died early Saturday morning in near his home in Westminster, South Carolina. Bohannon retired from Westwood One Broadcasting, with his last show airing just one...
bransontrilakesnews.com
MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson
MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
Laclede Record
Lebanon man arrested
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street Wednesday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
Man arrested for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a chase in a vehicle and on foot resulting in charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. On November 10, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Glenstone. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and […]
Greene County deputies investigate a shooting in North Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at home off of N Farm Road 143. The suspect received a nonfatal gunshot wound to the head from a juvenile in the […]
KRMS Radio
Longtime Lake Area Broadcaster Passes Away Over The Weekend
KRMS and Missouri have lost one of our own…as longtime news and talk radio professional Jim Bohanan died on Saturday at the age of 78. The most recently Washington DC based right of center radio host, who’s namesake program is syndicated coast-to-coast and was carried here at News/Talk KRMS for decades has passed away at a hospice facility, following a battle with cancer.
KYTV
MoDOT wants to widen U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton
Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to widen Route 54 in Camdenton to five lanes between Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road. This is from the center of town to just past Laker Fishing Tackle. The work would also include new curbs, gutters, and other...
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
myozarksonline.com
MoDOT will host a public meeting tomorrow to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 54 in Camdenton.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting tomorrow to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 54 in Camdenton. Motorists and area residents are invited to the meeting, which will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton. Those in attendance will be able to examine the proposed improvements, ask questions, and leave comments for MoDOT staff.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
KYTV
Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night. Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel. Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well...
myozarksonline.com
Fire Burns Southern Camden County Home
The Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to a home fire on Barnwood Lane south of Camdenton in Camden County shortly before noon Friday. By the time crews arrived, around half of the home was involved in fire. Although there were no hydrants in the area and water had to be shuttled in, crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
