Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
MilitaryTimes
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
MilitaryTimes
All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks
After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.
Contractor pleads guilty to fatally striking Air Force captain with forklift on military base in UAE
A civilian contractor has pleaded guilty to the killing of an Air Force officer he struck with a forklift while on a cellphone, the Justice Department said
maritime-executive.com
Only in Norfolk: Ex-Navy Officer Loses House Seat to Ex-Navy Officer
Former Navy surface warfare officer Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) has lost her seat in the House to a former Navy helicopter pilot, State Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). It is perhaps no surprise that Virginia's 2nd District would see two former naval officers face off. The area may be the...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Years of neglect at Lebanon Cemetery had caused many grave markers to vanish -- hidden by weeds or pulled by gravity into the earth. But in recent months a dedicated group of volunteers have found more than 800 buried headstones -- unearthing decades of Black history.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said. University President Jim Ryan and law enforcement officials were in the middle of a late morning news conference when they received word that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been apprehended. Two other students were wounded in the shooting late Sunday night, which happened near a campus parking garage as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C., for a class field trip. Ryan said one of the students was in critical condition and the other student was in good condition at a local hospital. The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.
WVNews
The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military
Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
