Lebanon City Council will approve appointments to the Board of Adjustment, the Library Board and the Downtown Business District as part of the consent agenda during Monday’s meeting. Other items on the agenda includes the final plat of a replat of lots in the Dogwood Hill Subdivision, and the Vouriot Land Corporation subdivision. Council will also consider an agreement with Berry Enterprises for crane services, a task order with Olsson Inc. for the Granite Lane Extension projects, a task order with Toth and Associates for the Beck Lane and Ivey Lane sidewalk improvements, and for the Harrison Street sanitary sewer improvements. They will consider the purchase of materials for the Electric Department, and an infield conditioner for the Parks Department. Lebanon City Council will consider an agreement with Lebanon Arbor Care for vegetation management services for the Electric Department. Real Estate contracts with Summit Natural Gas and JTW Inc. for the sale of lots in the industrial park, and a lease agreement with Lebanon Area Foundation for use of offices located in the Cowan Civic Center, are also on the agenda. Council will consider an consultant agreement with the Coffman Partnership for consulting services, and Council will vote on the first reading on the adoption of a new code to include proposed additions, deletions, and corrections of the current code. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6pm Monday November 14th at City Hall.

LEBANON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO