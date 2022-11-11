Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
UTV’s to Light up Lebanon
On December 9th Downtown Lebanon will feature Christmas on Commercial plus a special event, the “Light Up Lebanon Lighted UTV Parade”. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard invites everyone to participate. My Ozarks Online · Pb11112201rupard. The UTV’s will be required to be decorated in a Christmas theme...
KYTV
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
Volunteers, shelter seekers say more help is needed during frigid months
Cold shelters in Springfield are trying to do what they can with limited resources.
When Springfield will put up the Christmas tree on the square
Springfield city officials have announced when Public Works crews will install the 2022 Park Central Christmas tree.
Veterans Day events in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11, and many organizations in the Springfield area are hosting events and giving out discounts to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. Hy-Vee on E. Sunshine Street, and the location on Battlefield Road, are hosting a free Veterans Day breakfast for veterans […]
myozarksonline.com
Baker Benefit Tonight At V.F.W. In Lebanon
A woman that has had such an impact on the lives of others is now fighting for her own. Laclede County Health Department Administrator, Charla Baker, has been battling cancer. To help defray some of the treatment costs, a benefit will occur on Saturday night at the V-F-W Hall in Lebanon. Alicia Morgan says the benefit will get underway at 5:30……….
lakeexpo.com
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
myozarksonline.com
L-Life selected for Mercy CARITAS Grant
A grant to L-Life Food Pantry will allow them to continue the Protein, Dairy, and Produce program. The Mercy Caritas grant will increase food capacity and sustain food distribution while feeding families in Laclede County. L-Life Director Dean Barker said this is the second year they have gotten the grant for this program.
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in Springfield
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Veterans Event Moves Inside Cowan Civic Center This Morning
The Lebanon Area Veterans Memorial Board will host a special event to honor veterans in the area. According to Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr, the tribute will take place inside the Cowan Civic Center due to cold weather conditions:. The ceremony begins at 11 am at the Cowan Civic Center in...
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
myozarksonline.com
Students at the Waynesville Career Center design a large display case to honor the nation’s veterans.
Students in the advertising design class at the Waynesville Career Center have created a strikingly poignant design in a large display case to honor the nation’s veterans. WCC Director Sam Callis tells us more. My Ozarks Online · Wccvet1. The large red poppies harken back to the poppies...
Like Good Scents? A Missouri Do-It-Yourself Candle Bar Is Now Open!
As we get into the holiday season, many of you may be thinking about who you need to buy gifts for this Christmas. Sometimes it is easy to do, sometimes it is hard. If you have someone who is hard to shop for, maybe this could be an activity that can kill two birds with one stone, and it will make your place smell a little better too.
KYTV
Local chaplain places pennies of remembrance on over 6,000 headstones at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “A penny for your thoughts” but on Veterans Day a man from Marionville had some thoughts about honoring those who gave their lives for our country by using thousands of pennies. So while the rest of the world...
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon City Council Agenda
Lebanon City Council will approve appointments to the Board of Adjustment, the Library Board and the Downtown Business District as part of the consent agenda during Monday’s meeting. Other items on the agenda includes the final plat of a replat of lots in the Dogwood Hill Subdivision, and the Vouriot Land Corporation subdivision. Council will also consider an agreement with Berry Enterprises for crane services, a task order with Olsson Inc. for the Granite Lane Extension projects, a task order with Toth and Associates for the Beck Lane and Ivey Lane sidewalk improvements, and for the Harrison Street sanitary sewer improvements. They will consider the purchase of materials for the Electric Department, and an infield conditioner for the Parks Department. Lebanon City Council will consider an agreement with Lebanon Arbor Care for vegetation management services for the Electric Department. Real Estate contracts with Summit Natural Gas and JTW Inc. for the sale of lots in the industrial park, and a lease agreement with Lebanon Area Foundation for use of offices located in the Cowan Civic Center, are also on the agenda. Council will consider an consultant agreement with the Coffman Partnership for consulting services, and Council will vote on the first reading on the adoption of a new code to include proposed additions, deletions, and corrections of the current code. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6pm Monday November 14th at City Hall.
Hiland Dairy plant in Springfield, Missouri wins quality awards
Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego. The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality […]
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
myozarksonline.com
More honors for Waynesville Career Center students
There are more honors for Waynesville Career Center students. The Waynesville Career Center culinary arts team of Ryan Henderson, Shaun O’Brien, and Alexis Shea under the direction of Chef Jon Dye, culinary arts instructor, has taken 7th place in the first round in the World Food Championships in Dallas and is heading to the Finals on Saturday in that competition.
Estate Planning 101: What to know
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The uncertainty surrounding the last few years has many people prioritizing health and wealth. Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services shares why having an estate plan is so important. What is an estate plan? Estate planning is the process of appointing who will receive your assets should […]
