3d ago
So sad to say they were n prison and die over over doses and cancer . Where is medical when they have cancer . Where is high tech body cavitity security checks when coming into a prison for searching people whether it be co or inmates family members visiting
handstand
3d ago
Don’t lose to much sleep over the criminals overdosing ,,it’s not like they made good choices before they got there Bye !
