George Miller, better known by his musical alias Joji, has come a long way from his YouTube days. Previously, the 30-year-old landed himself under a spotlight of infamy performing satirical Internet skits while adopting the shockingly crude persona of “Filthy Frank.” In 2017, Joji altered his career trajectory by dropping his debut EP, In Tongues, confidently rebranding himself from viral taboo comedian to serious R&B singer-songwriter. With his two previous studio albums, Ballads 1 and Nectar, Joji continued to finetune his understated brand of balladry, meshing lo-fi sensibilities with vibrant bursts of synth-pop.

11 HOURS AGO