Daily Californian
Daniel Handler evokes Lemony Snicket persona during Berkeley Forum talk
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” author Daniel Handler made an appearance at UC Berkeley on Nov. 1 for a “fireside chat” hosted by Berkeley Forum. While Handler’s work is internationally acclaimed — he received both the Peabody and Writers Guild of America Award — fans of his novels may be unfamiliar with his name. Some of Handler’s most famous works are published under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket, a moniker that was first introduced as a means of maintaining anonymity but later evolved into a narrating character in the books themselves, according to Handler.
Cloud Gate’s ‘13 Tongues’ coats memory in abstract madness
As October’s spooky season inched toward its end, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan unearthed a silver lining with its magnetic dance performance in Zellerbach Hall. After the 2016 performances of “Rice,” Cloud Gate, presented by Cal Performances, returned to Berkeley to perform “13 Tongues,” a dazzling piece from the company’s artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung.
Speak freely, but responsibly
Free speech has long been considered a fundamental right for many citizens across the globe. Recently, though, there has been a concerning trend popping up all over our country and spreading across the globe: the conflating of the protection of free speech with thinly veiled bigotry. Students may have noticed...
Living in a co-op
Like so many others, the course of my freshman year was filled with an undercurrent of housing anxiety. Where would I go after the dorms? What if I couldn’t find a place? At the suggestion of a Berkeley alum, I decided to open up the Berkeley Student Coop website and send in my application. And, as the year came to a close, I got an email saying there was an open contract for Casa Zimbabwe. So I trucked over my stuff from its summer storage, and the rest is history. As the end of the semester looms near, I feel as if I have finally experienced enough of the co-op I live in to write an informative review.
1st openly queer fire chief offers 'beacon of hope'
The first openly queer fire chief, Jeanine Nicholson, spoke at the Berkeley Forum on Thursday, where she discussed the history and future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the San Francisco Fire Department, or SFFD. Nicholson started her career in the fire department as a firefighter EMT in 1994, then...
2 teams compete for housing development at North Berkeley BART station
Two teams seeking the development opportunity at the North Berkeley BART station presented their credentials for public evaluation Thursday. This panel followed a historic $53 million commitment toward affordable housing in the North Berkeley and Ashby stations from the city of Berkeley, according to the BART website. The goal is to create new housing and local amenities for a variety of income levels to complement the surrounding neighborhood, the website added.
No California love: Bears lose claw-biters in Los Angeles
Over the weekend, the Bears traveled to Los Angeles where they lost two tight matches to the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. Dropping each game by set scores of 3-2, Cal displayed its best performances in months. Their efforts, however, weren’t enough, as the blue and gold’s Pac-12 losing streak extended to 51 contests.
Suspect charged following attack on Little Plearn Thai Kitchen staff member
The Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged suspect Anthony Demaria with assault on Thursday after attacking a staff member at Little Plearn Thai Kitchen in downtown Berkeley. Around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Demaria walked into the establishment and sat at a table requesting free food, according to Berkeley Police Department...
Bicyclist transported to hospital after collision at Hearst Ave., Euclid Ave.
A male bicyclist in his 20s was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland after being struck by a driver at the intersection of Hearst Avenue and Euclid Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Berkeley Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said the bicyclist was conscious and breathing but suffered a...
International human rights attorney to co-direct Berkeley Law Human Rights Center
Berkeley Law’s Human Rights Center, or HRC, announced Wednesday that international human rights attorney Betsy Popken will be joining the leadership team as the new Co-Executive Director alongside current Executive Director, Alexa Koenig. With considerable experience in legal defense as well as working on the ground on peace negotiations...
2022 Midterm Elections: A new beginning
As the paper of record for the city of Berkeley, it is our job to bring you the most up to date, accurate and relevant information, especially when the governance of our city hangs in the balance. To do so, we have and will continue to update a live elections coverage page as mail-in ballots continue to trickle in. While we cannot call the winners ourselves, we can tell you what the breakdown looks like as of now.
Berkeley's ranked-choice voting system, explained
The city of Berkeley has been using ranked-choice voting in its elections for city auditor, mayor and city council since 2010, while school board and rent board are decided by plurality vote. In the context of this year’s midterm elections, the ranked-choice system could be implemented in the races for...
BUSD discusses affordable housing for employees, concerns over middle school assignment
The Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, board met Wednesday to discuss their ongoing workforce housing project and new middle school assignment model. Maegan Pearson, an associate vice president of development with Abode Communities, presented updates to the workforce housing project, which will provide affordable housing to BUSD employees near Berkeley Adult School. School Board Director Julie Sinai has led the district’s involvement in the project, which encompasses 110 units available to a range of incomes.
All good things must come to an end: Bears fall to Broncos
It is the end of the road for the Bears. After finishing off the season strong and ranking 4th and placing three of their players on the all-conference second team the Bears headed to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos once more. Unfortunately for Cal their hopes of moving on to the second round of the NCAA tournament were spoiled by Santa Clara as the team fell 0-1 to the Broncos. Despite having competed against the Broncos during the regular season and taking them down 1-0, Santa Clara came in hot to claim revenge over the Bears.
