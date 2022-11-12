Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame
On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Dominates LaPorte To Headline Prep Hoops Saturday
It was a record setting performance for the Warsaw Tigers girls basketball team Saturday night, as the team defeated LaPorte 69-7 at the Tiger Den. Warsaw is now 2-1 this season. The seven points allowed were the fewest points ever given up by Warsaw in a varsity game. The score...
irishsportsdaily.com
Memorable Trip To Notre Dame For Pritchett Family
Lawson Pritchett and Marshall Pritchett have been coming to Notre Dame games for years, but the Irish’s primetime matchup against Clemson last week was different. The sons of former Irish star linebacker Wes Pritchett were in town from Georgia for the first time as recruits. Lawson is...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Taco John’s growing in West Michigan
A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
Central Illinois Proud
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegal fish dumping
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. WMBD– An Indiana man has pled guilty to importing over 2600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois’ water without a permit from Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana negotiated a plea deal in Oct. for one count of importing live fish...
WNDU
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
Police seek tips in crash that killed Northwest Indiana teacher; condemn ‘incorrect’ speculation
PORTAGE, Ind. — Police are seeking tips following a six-vehicle crash that killed a Northwest Indiana middle school teacher and condemned “incorrect” speculation. At around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, Portage police responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles.
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
whtc.com
Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated lake effect snow band developing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will begin the day very light. Some slick spots will be possible during the morning commute on the roadways. The on and off snow showers will taper by the middle of the day. Just a little break before the northwest winds begin to take over and the lake effect snow machine begins cranking again by the late evening. Several inches of lake effect snow are possible in the traditional areas between Wednesday night and Friday. Travel impacts are possible. High of 38 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
WNDU
South Bend man severely injured in crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning. According to the authorities, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Douglas was not able to get out of the car because of his injuries.
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
WNDU
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
abc57.com
Lake effect snow tonight
A round of lake-effect snow is likely across portions of Michiana tonight. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. Snow amounts of around an inch or two are expected into Sunday morning, but locally heavier amounts are possible, especially in eastern Berrien/western Cass counties. Some could see slick roads late tonight and for the first part of Sunday. Most of tomorrow looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Monday might be the best day of the entire week, with highs in the low 40s and some sunshine. More snow showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40. The second half of next week and the weekend look cold with highs in the 30s.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
Comments / 0