A round of lake-effect snow is likely across portions of Michiana tonight. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s. Snow amounts of around an inch or two are expected into Sunday morning, but locally heavier amounts are possible, especially in eastern Berrien/western Cass counties. Some could see slick roads late tonight and for the first part of Sunday. Most of tomorrow looks quiet and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Monday might be the best day of the entire week, with highs in the low 40s and some sunshine. More snow showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40. The second half of next week and the weekend look cold with highs in the 30s.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO