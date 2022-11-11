Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Gorgeous 1965 Mustang With 5-Speed Upgrade Is Ready For Your Collection
Now on the docket for the Carlisle Auctions Lakeland, Florida auction. In 1964, the Mustang created an all new segment in the automotive market. Attention was immediate and profound, and the Mustang quickly became one of America’s favorite cars. With three assembly plants working around the clock to accommodate the market, Ford added to its successes with an all new K-Code Fastback model in 1965. The K-Code Mustang featured a 271-horsepower 289-cid High-Performance V8 engine, and this example is fitted with a period correct Paxton supercharger.
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is fast, and even with gouging, its a performance bargain. Better yet, its quicker to 60 mph than some supercars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 458. The post The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Japanese Touring Car Inspired Civic Sedan Build Took Just 8 Months
Finding your way to a fully operational build destined for competitive track use after a complete tear down takes time. Doing it in about eight months while maintaining a full-time job and some form of sanity is all but impossible, but Eric Kutil found a way. The truth is, he had to. His success on the track in his former build was undeniable and had it not been for a single miscalculation in the heat of competition, this 1992 Honda Civic sedan that oozes spicy JTCC vibes would've never happened.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
T-Pain’s Nissan 240SX Drift Car Returned in Crap Condition After a Year in the Shop
T-Pain via TikTokThe rapper says he loaned it to a friend who totally trashed it. When he got it back, the glovebox was in the backseat.
MotorAuthority
Photo essay: Fourth-Generation Ford Mustang concept cars
A fascinating idea, this shooting-brake concept hinted at moving the Mustang to compete against cars like the VW Golf GTI. The idea of a wagon-like Mustang has been a recurring theme since the 1960s (Courtesy of Ford Motor Company) The only full-size clay model FWD Mustang concept, the styling here...
Top Speed
The Keeway C1002V Cruiser Is A Serious Threat To Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson has long been the manufacturer to beat in the cruiser segment, and it has fended off several rivals. For 2023 though, there’s a new player in town - Keeway - which has introduced the MBP C1002V cruiser at the EICMA. Now, the name might be odd, but the Italian motorcycle has all the makings of a capable cruiser and could very well draw away sales from the popular American giant.
wtaj.com
CEO: BMW intends to make affordable electric cars
BMW won’t abandon its entry-level models in the transition to EVs, the automaker’s CEO said in a recent interview with Reuters. “We are not leaving the lower market segment,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said. “Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it is wrong to leave the lower market segment—that will be the core of your business in the future.”
Comments / 2