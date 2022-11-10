Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Balboa St Cleanup + Free Coffee for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up along Balboa St in the Inner Richmond. Meet at Tastebuds (600 5th Ave). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for Free Coffee and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
“Punks Parade” Black Saturday Bazaar (Alameda)
35 craft vendors and artists at Faction Brewery in Alameda. 25 beers on tap. Food trucks. Fun. All ages, no cover.. Only happens once a year!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Women in Spirits: Friendsgiving Cocktail Workshop and Tasting (SF)
Women in Spirits: Friendsgiving Cocktail Workshop & Tasting. We invite you to Sip, Savor, and Learn. Our Women in Spirits series highlights women distillers, producers, owners in the world of Spirits. Featuring: Freeland Spirits and more. Cocktail Tastings and Bar Bites inspired by the Holidays. Raffle prizes and sets by...
funcheap.com
Secession Art & Design Holiday Gift Art Pop-up (Nov. 17-20)
Secession Art & Design Holiday Gift Art Pop-up (Nov. 17-20) Secession Art & Design’s Gift Art SF Popup is happening November 17th-20th at 307 Cortland. I am so excited to host a four-day event that celebrates our creative community. Transforming this empty storefront into a gallery is truly a dream and a challenge. Our talented artists are making art to adorn your home while you entertain for the holidays. My husband and I have a tradition to gift art together instead of buying each other presents. This has allowed us to grow our collection. I look forward to seeing everyone in Bernal for the festivities!
funcheap.com
Win Tix: “Let’s Glow SF” Epic Winter Lights VIP Reception (2022)
"Let's Glow SF" Epic Winter Lights VIP Reception (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 28 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker...
funcheap.com
“Tonarigumi” Traces of Alameda Japantown Unveiling (Alameda)
Please join us on November 17, at the Marketplace, for the launch of “Tonarigumi,” the City of Alameda’s historic marker project celebrating our town’s hidden Japanese history. “Tonarigumi” means “neighborhood” and the project will commemorate the thriving Japantown that sprouted up on our little stretch of...
funcheap.com
Soul Motion Grammy-nominated MC w/ Wonway Posibul (SF)
On Saturday, November 19th, Soul Motion welcomes Bay Area culture cultivator, Grammy-nominated MC, and KALW music selector, Wonway Posibul, for a special guest set!. Come through for an eclectic soundtrack covering a full spectrum of soulful grooves. Vibe starts around 8PM and it’s free all night. Disclaimer: Please double...
funcheap.com
SF’s Anna May Wong Quarter Celebration (Main Library)
On October 25, the United States Mint (Mint) debuted a new Anna May Wong quarter as part of its American Women Quarters™ Program. The quarter is the fifth coin in the four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped history. A pioneering Hollywood...
funcheap.com
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday)
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday) The Castro Art Mart Features LGBTQ Artists, Live Music, and Drag Performances every 1st Sunday of the month on Noe St and Market St (Next to the Lookout Bar), 11-5pm. Come enjoy this Free, Family & Friendly...
funcheap.com
“American Roots” Fall Concert at Herbst Theatre (SF)
The San Francisco Civic Music Association presents the Mozart to Mendelssohn fall concert, “American Roots,” on November 20, 2022. Antonin Dvořák – Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”. Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring. Music Director & Conductor: John Kendall Bailey. Admission is...
funcheap.com
2nd Friday Art Walk | Oakland & Alameda
The Second Friday Artwalk is a ad-hoc group of galleries and businesses in the Alameda/Jingletown arts districts to promote art and culture in the community. Select studios, galleries and businesses open their doors to support the local arts from 6-9 PM. Exact locations change month to month, to keep up...
funcheap.com
The Setup’s “A Funny Thing Happened” Storytelling Night | Beer Basement
The Second Wednesday of every Month, The Setup presents“A Funny Thing Happened”, a night of world class storytelling. You’ll be joining bestselling authors, Emmy-Award winning writers, TED speakers, stars of The Moth Radio hour, Snap Judgment and accomplished comedic voices in an intimate setting right in the heart of San Francisco.
funcheap.com
Prometheus Symphony Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Oakland)
Please join us for our second concert of the year! On tap is the resounding Symphony No. 4 in D Minor by Robert Shumann. Was it written in 1841 or 1851? Was it really his 4th…or was it his 1st!? And how the heck is Gustav Mahler involved in all of this?? Well, you will just have to come and find out!
