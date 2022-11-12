ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women’s soccer friendly

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzTA5_0j8ITzYX00
1 of 10

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly.

Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Foord doubled Australia’s lead on 51 minutes and also netted in the 78th, five minutes after Mary Fowler’s deflected strike.

Foord said the team’s strategy has greatly developed over the past 12 months to better balance the team’s tactics.

“I feel like we’ve finally come together, found that sweet spot,” Foord said. “We want to be an attacking team, want to be aggressive, and we play our best when we’re like that.”

It was the fourth meeting between the teams in less than two years. Sweden edged Australia 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal, won a group stage match 4-2 and drew 0-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew

World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to their break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
The Associated Press

France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France’s World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team’s training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during...
The Independent

World Cup organisers apologise to ‘mistakenly interrupted’ Danish broadcast crew

The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...
TheConversationAU

The universities accord could see the most significant changes to Australian unis in a generation

On Wednesday evening, Education Minister Jason Clare announced key details for the universities accord. Clare wants to make a “long-term plan” for universities with the terms of reference covering funding, affordability, employment conditions for staff and how universities and TAFEs can work together. This will be the first broad review of the system since the 2008 Bradley Review. If the government’s aspirations are met, it will likely mean the most significant changes to Australian higher education in a generation. It could reshape universities in ways as dramatic as those by former Labor education minister John Dawkins in the 1980s. This saw HECS introduced,...
The Associated Press

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
The Associated Press

Fox, Telemundo see advantages to late fall World Cup

When Fox Sports’ David Neal first heard in 2015 that FIFA was moving the World Cup to near the holiday season, he thought it would be the biggest lump of coal for Fox and soccer supporters. However, Neal and others have discovered that the world’s biggest soccer tournament moving...
The Associated Press

Manchester United responds to explosive Ronaldo comments

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.”. So far, only excerpts have been released...
The Associated Press

monday.com’s Latest Study Reveals That 55% of Business Leaders in UK Plan to Increase Software Budgets in 2023

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying UK IT decision makers on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software decisions. The report, created in partnership with independent research company RepData LLC, found that IT teams in the UK and across the world are most focused on finding software that increases organisational efficiency, and they’re willing to consolidate their tech stacks to create a more productive workplace. Together with these insights,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy