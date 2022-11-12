ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

By TIM BOOTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZFdK_0j8ITH9v00
1 of 5

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant.

“I think it just means I’m old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”

Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up as the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night.

Fleury had been tied with Ed Belfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun, all of which shut out 27 teams in their careers. The only teams Fleury hasn’t shut out at this point: Columbus, St. Louis, Vegas and ... Minnesota.

Fleury made 28 saves and was excellent in the third period as Seattle pushed for an equalizer, getting his first shutout in his 22nd regular season game with the Wild. Fleury made three stops in the closing seconds on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde.

“Just seems like when we play them at home or here it’s boring a bit and not too much action both sides,” Fleury said. “We played a little defensive and didn’t give them much. It’s good. It gives us a chance to win every night when we do that.”

Fleury had four shutouts last season with Chicago before being traded to Minnesota.

Zuccarello scored his sixth of the season at 18:19 of the first period, finding open space in the slot and beating Seattle goalie Martin Jones.

Jones made 20 saves in another strong performance for Seattle. His stop on Mason Shaw’s short-handed breakaway attempt early in the third period kept Seattle’s deficit at just one but the Kraken couldn’t find a tying goal.

“We couldn’t find a way to get one in behind so it’s that kind of night,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “You got to find a dirty one, a greasy one somewhere and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

The Kraken saw their longest win streak in the two seasons of the franchise come to an end. Part of that win streak was a 4-0 win in Minnesota last week where Seattle got the better of Fleury.

He wasn’t going to let that happen again. Fleury has allowed one goal or fewer in three of his last four starts after giving up 24 goals combined in his first seven of the season.

“He admitted he was trying to do a little bit too much instead of just do his job. We all did. When we get back to doing your job, committing to that, like he has, it gives a give us a chance to win every night,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.

Minnesota’s goal came late in the first period when Jon Merrill’s cross-ice pass ricocheted off the side boards and slid onto the stick of Zuccarello unmarked in the slot. His wrist shot beat Jones.

It was Merrill’s first point of the season in his 10th game. Kirill Kaprizov also got an assist on the play, giving him 16 points in 14 games.

NOTES: Seattle played its first game since D Jamie Oleksiak landed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Cale Fleury moved into the lineup for the first time this season, while Gustav Olofsson was recalled from Coachella Valley. ... Minnesota forward Jordan Greenway had a setback as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury suffered last month, Evason said after morning skate. Greenway played on Tuesday in Los Angeles, but it was just his second appearance of the season and first since Oct. 20. Evason said Greenway, “may need a little more time rehabbing to get back.” ... Seattle D Adam Larsson skated in his 700th career game.

Wild: Minnesota returns home to host San Jose on Sunday.

Kraken: Seattle hosts Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles

The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Western Conference-leading Vegas hosts Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a 6-3-0...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres’ 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Golden Knights hope to start new win streak, host Sharks

For the first time in a little over three weeks, the Vegas Golden Knights find themselves trying to bounce back from a loss. The Western Conference leaders, who had a nine-game winning streak snapped by the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday, host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. “I thought 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy