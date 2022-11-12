K-State men survive 1st road test versus Cal

On-court adversity struck for the first time in Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s young tenure Friday night in the Wildcats’ 63-54 win at California.

The Wildcats (2-0) rocketed out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half, then grew that lead to as much as 20 in the second half before the Golden Bears (0-2) fought their way back to within a point. Strong defense down the stretch allowed K-State to fight off a final push by the home team and walk away with Tang’s first road win of his career.