England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup
The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
T20 World Cup: Former captain Eoin Morgan hails 'excellent' England after victory over Pakistan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes the country can go down as one of the great limited-overs sides in history after their dramatic T20 World Cup victory in Melbourne. England chased down 138 to claim a nail-biting five-wicket victory at the MCG, with player-of-the-match Sam Curran taking 3-12 before an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes saw them home with an over to spare.
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph
England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
2022 World Cup: Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen question Qatar hosting tournament
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have questioned Qatar hosting the World Cup and the human rights issues surrounding the country ahead of the tournament's start next week. The duo will represent Portugal and Denmark respectively in the tournament, which opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.
England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final
Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
World Cup organisers apologise to ‘mistakenly interrupted’ Danish broadcast crew
The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to their break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?
England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024. Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year. Who is hosting and when will...
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan released by IPL sides after England's T20 World Cup triumph
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan have been released from their Indian Premier League sides, two days after helping England become the T20 world champions in Melbourne. The franchises have confirmed their retained list for 2023, with an auction set to take place in December. Hales and Jordan are among those...
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
The World Cup champions' curse: Will France continue long line of title holders from Europe to crash out in first round?
Will France become the latest European World Cup winners to fall victim to the champions' curse?. Didier Deschamps' side took the crown four years ago in Russia and while their form has been mixed since then - a last-16 exit at the Euros but a Nations League triumph - they will go to Qatar confident of a strong defence of their title.
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Australia cruise into final after dominant 82-0 win over Papua New Guinea
Australia entered the first semi-final of the night as favourites and after they withstood the pressure from the Papua New Guinea pack, it was evident why. Isabelle Kelly ran riot down the left-hand edge, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 38 minutes as the PNG defence struggled with the pace of the Jillaroos.
Autumn Internationals: England's Joe Cokanasiga ruled out of New Zealand clash with ankle injury
Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of England's clash against New Zealand with an ankle injury sustained in the win over Japan. Cokanasiga was a late call-up for the 52-13 victory over Japan after Jack Nowell was unable to recover in time from an abdominal issue, but the giant Bath back has now been added to the injury list.
Harry Kane exclusive: England captain believes Three Lions can win 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Harry Kane insists England are "not afraid" of saying they can win the 2022 World Cup and believes their poor form has lowered expectations heading to Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side are one of the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they finished as runners-up at last year's European Championships.
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
