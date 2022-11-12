Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Kick Time and Game Line Announced for Hawkeyes at Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes have put their fanbase through a wild ride thus far in 2022. After an abysmal, frustrating start to the season wherein Iowa dropped below .500 on the year and seemed poised to fire more offensive staff this offseason than win games the rest of the year, the Hawkeyes went out and won three straight games in the Big Ten West.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Wisconsin
Iowa football took down Wisconsin, 24-10, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their third Big Ten win in a row, moving to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play. If Illinois loses to Michigan and Iowa beats Minnesota next week, the Hawkeyes will control their...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
weareiowa.com
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 2,614 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount. Under state law, Halbur could ask for recounts in all 99 counties or ask for recounts in specific counties. Because Halbur's vote tally is currently less than one percent behind Sand's, all recounts would be paid for by taxpayers.
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello
A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
KCRG.com
Crews battle fire in Washington
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening. Reports of the fire, located at 120 East Main Street, began shortly after the start of the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.
Comments / 0