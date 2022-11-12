Sacramento State is too much for Portland State in football

No. 2-ranked Hornets easily dispatch Vikings, 45-17, on Friday at Hillsboro Stadium.

Second-ranked Sacramento State scored the first 31 points Friday, Nov. 11, and rolled to a 45-17 win over Portland State in the Vikings' final home game of the season at Hillsboro Stadium.

Portland State falls to 4-6, 3-4 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 10-0 and 7-0.

Cameron Skattebo gained 104 rushing yards on only nine carries for the Hornets and Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two first-half touchdowns for Sacramento State.

Portland State ran for 258 yards, led by freshman Quincy Craig with 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jobi Malary also scored a touchdown and had 78 yards on eight carries.

But PSU quarterbacks Dante Chachere and Nathan West were a combined 14 of 32 for only 145 yards. The QBs were hurt by a few drops from receivers on a night the Viks needed their best against one of the best teams in the country.

Sacramento State's first TD was set up by a Portland State fumble at its own 8-yard line. A few dropped passes scuttled early Viking possessions.

"When you play a team like that you can't make mistakes. You have to be on your game. It was a disappointing start," Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. "They did everything right. We had some drops, some missed protections up front. It was a sloppy offensive game for us in the first half. Against Sac State, that was magnified."

Linebacker Parker McKenna, in his first game in two months, made a team-high seven tackles and forced a fumble. EJ Ane made his seventh sack of the season and recovered a fumble.

Portland State concludes its season at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Cal Poly.