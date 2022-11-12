ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sacramento State is too much for Portland State in football

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yJN4_0j8IMB2k00 No. 2-ranked Hornets easily dispatch Vikings, 45-17, on Friday at Hillsboro Stadium.

Second-ranked Sacramento State scored the first 31 points Friday, Nov. 11, and rolled to a 45-17 win over Portland State in the Vikings' final home game of the season at Hillsboro Stadium.

Portland State falls to 4-6, 3-4 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 10-0 and 7-0.

Cameron Skattebo gained 104 rushing yards on only nine carries for the Hornets and Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two first-half touchdowns for Sacramento State.

Portland State ran for 258 yards, led by freshman Quincy Craig with 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jobi Malary also scored a touchdown and had 78 yards on eight carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j8IMB2k00

But PSU quarterbacks Dante Chachere and Nathan West were a combined 14 of 32 for only 145 yards. The QBs were hurt by a few drops from receivers on a night the Viks needed their best against one of the best teams in the country.

Sacramento State's first TD was set up by a Portland State fumble at its own 8-yard line. A few dropped passes scuttled early Viking possessions.

"When you play a team like that you can't make mistakes. You have to be on your game. It was a disappointing start," Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. "They did everything right. We had some drops, some missed protections up front. It was a sloppy offensive game for us in the first half. Against Sac State, that was magnified."

Linebacker Parker McKenna, in his first game in two months, made a team-high seven tackles and forced a fumble. EJ Ane made his seventh sack of the season and recovered a fumble.

Portland State concludes its season at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Cal Poly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Florin High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SACRAMENTO, CA
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Timbers sign Felipe Mora to extension

Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, NOV. 14 Timbers Mora — The Portland Timbers have signed forward Felipe Mora to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026. "We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person. This is a unique situation in which Felipe's unselfishness to work with the club in restructuring the contract, affords us the ability to continue to fully support him in his rehab process," said Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy. "We have confidence that he can return to being...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

The morning after: Eubanks embodiment of Blazers early energy

The forward from Troutdale and Oregon State closed the game with the starters after impacting the game with toughness. Some nights in the NBA will require a different crew to close out a game, and that's what happened for the Portland Trail Blazers in their 117-110 win Tuesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Instead of big man Jusuf Nurkic, who was coming off missing three games due to injury, it was Troutdale's own Drew Eubanks closing with the likes of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart and Jerami Grant. And Eubanks earned those minutes, not just from his...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers set to wear City Edition unis

Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, NOV. 14 Blazers beat — Portland returned home after a 4-2 record on a six-game road trip that was every bit impressive thanks to a couple buzzer-beating wins despite plenty of injuries. Portland's play has energized the fan base with tremendous effort each night as it tries to get fully healthy once more. Jusuf Nurkic missed the final three games of the trip due to a sore abductor while Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharpe were in and out of the lineup as well. This is where...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Mark Thompson reveals much in 'My Adventures With Mark and Brian'

Columnist Mikel Kelly: Thompson and Brian Phelps anchored the very successful show on KGON 92.3 FM for many years.OK, listen up, all you youngsters out there. I need to tell you about a time when the noise coming out of a radio — whether it was in your car, or your bedroom, or even in a public place — actually mattered. Before there was an Internet and streaming and podcasts and all that other digital crap, we learned about the important things on the radio. The latest songs and comedy bits, and maybe even important news, came to us on...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Rose Festival Foundation tabs Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, NOV. 14 New leadership — Marilyn Clint has taken over as chief executive officer of the Portland Rose Festival. Meanwhile, the Rose Festival Foundation has elected its 2023 leadership group. Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis is the new president of the foundation. An active board member, she grew up in a Cuban-American family in Northeast Portland, graduated from St. Mary's Academy and has worked for more than 26 years as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. She also has worked as a project manager with Alaska Airlines...
PORTLAND, OR
KCRA.com

High school student in Folsom receives statistic-shattering score on AP exam

FOLSOM, Calif. — It is safe to say 17-year-old Naysa Bhargava is a whiz kid. The Vista del Lago High School senior was born and raised in Folsom and has spent her teenage years immersed in academics, extracurriculars and volunteering. Since a young age, she said she's been into puzzles, and in May 2022, Naysa put her passion for problem-solving to the test, by taking the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.
FOLSOM, CA
ukenreport.com

Christy Holstege Heads to Sacramento

PALM SPRINGS — Christy Holstege has claimed victory in the newly created 47th District in a way only she could. She boarded a flight headed to Sacramento on Monday morning to claim her seat in the State Assembly after a hard-fought contest. And, in the process, sent one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District

Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: Go see Union PDX Festival of Contemporary Dance?

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some events to consider attending in the next week: • Reminder: Inspired by the Alanis Morissette 1995 hit album, the Broadway show "Jagged Little Pill" stages at Keller Auditorium, through Nov. 20. The album, depicting a young woman's angst about life issues and relationships, included "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic." In the story about a perfectly imperfect American family, Heidi Blickenstaff will reprise her role from the Broadway production as Mary Jane Healy, joined by...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sacramento

Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Portland Tribune

Jefferson High School student wounded in drive-by shooting

The Monday incident is the second time a student has been shot near the school in a month. Another Jefferson High School student was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon. The teenager is the second student to be shot near the North Portland school within a month. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, two 17-year-old Jefferson High students were driving near North Killingsworth and Haight when another car drove by and fired several rounds at them, hitting their car. One student was...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy