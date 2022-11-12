Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USU MBB: Aggies torch Santa Clara 96-74
LOGAN — It was just over 20 degrees outside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday night, but Utah State Men’s Basketball scorched Santa Clara 96-74 to extend their winning streak to three games. “A great victory for us,” head coach Ryan Odom said. “Against what we think...
USU MBB: Previewing Santa Clara and San Diego
LOGAN — Following two dominant wins from Utah State Men’s Basketball to open the season, the Aggies look to a new week facing two West Coast Conference opponents. On Monday night, the Santa Clara Broncos come to town. Last season, the Broncos finished with a respectable 21-11 record with key wins over BYU, then-No. 22 Saint Mary’s, Stanford and TCU.
Guest column: There’s nothing like being an Aggie
Tension grew in the Spectrum during the first men’s basketball game of the season as the clock ticked down and the points on the scoreboard went up. I heard snippets of conversation around me:. “75 points, right?”. “Are they still doing the free ice cream thing?”. “I want ice...
USU to host annual ‘Friendsgiving’
*Audio clip is the voice of the USU Inclusion Center gender and sexuality coordinator. On Nov. 24, Utah State University Residence Life will host its own ‘Friendsgiving’ to include students from all backgrounds that cannot have Thanksgiving with their families. Nathan Kwong, a Residence Life director, will host...
Sky Olson & the Valley: A dive into the history of the Logan band
The musicians were tinted green from the strobe lights. Energy oozed from the crowd right into their fingertips as the band jammed out their final song of the night. The ever-present sounds of applause and cheering were undertones to the final notes of the saxophone, guitars, drums and keyboard playing in perfect harmony.
Turkey troubles: Poultry costs rise in Cache County
Scrolling through Instacart for the local Smith’s Marketplace, it has become clear there are no turkeys being sold for less than $12 per pound — about double the cost since last year’s holiday season. This isn’t just the case at Smith’s; Walmart has also had to raise prices.
