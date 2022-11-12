LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, in coordination with New South Wales (NSW) Government, today outlined plans for a new VFX and animation studio in Sydney, Australia. The new studio, which will be located in Pyrmont, within Sydney’s Tech Central district, is slated to open in early 2023 and will have a total capacity of up to 500 seats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005181/en/ (L-R) Doug Mitchell (Producer, “Furiosa”), Dominic Perrottet (Premier of New South Wales), George Miller (Director/Producer, “Furiosa”) on the New South Wales set of “Furiosa,” an original stand-alone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse characters from the multiple Oscar®-winning global smash, “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Visual effects work for the film will be led by the new Sydney studio of industry leading VFX and animation company DNEG. (Photo: Business Wire)

25 MINUTES AGO