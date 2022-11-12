Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Kamala Harris to Visit Philippine Islands at Edge of South China Sea Dispute
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke. The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make...
US News and World Report
No Shift in Australia Defence Policy After Xi Meeting -Diplomat
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a step towards normalising ties after years of diplomatic freeze but would not bring a shift in Canberra's defence policy, Australian diplomats said. The leaders met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of...
US News and World Report
In 'Zero-COVID' China, 1 Case Locks Down Peking University
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
DNEG Announces New Visual Effects and Animation Studio in Sydney; First Project is “Furiosa” with Director George Miller
LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, in coordination with New South Wales (NSW) Government, today outlined plans for a new VFX and animation studio in Sydney, Australia. The new studio, which will be located in Pyrmont, within Sydney’s Tech Central district, is slated to open in early 2023 and will have a total capacity of up to 500 seats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005181/en/ (L-R) Doug Mitchell (Producer, “Furiosa”), Dominic Perrottet (Premier of New South Wales), George Miller (Director/Producer, “Furiosa”) on the New South Wales set of “Furiosa,” an original stand-alone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse characters from the multiple Oscar®-winning global smash, “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Visual effects work for the film will be led by the new Sydney studio of industry leading VFX and animation company DNEG. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
UK Says Sunak, China's Xi Cancel G20 Meeting Due to Scheduling Issues
LONDON (Reuters) -A planned G20 meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China has been cancelled due to "scheduling issues", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. The schedule at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali has been disrupted by an emergency meeting...
US News and World Report
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
US News and World Report
Chip Firm MediaTek CEO Sees Manufacturers Expanding Supply Chain Beyond Taiwan
(Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
