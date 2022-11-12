Nebraska vs. Michigan: Keys to victory, HuskerOnline score predictions for Saturday

Nebraska vs. Michigan will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nebraska will travel to Michigan for the first time since 2018. Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011, this will be the Huskers’ fourth trip to the Big House.

Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh has things rolling, as his team is currently No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today’s keys to victory for Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) against Michigan (9-0, 6-0), along with the HuskerOline score predictions.

The Wolverines enter today’s game as a 30.5-point favorite, the largest point spread NU has faced in program history. Today’s game is set for 2:30 p.m. and can it can be seen on ABC.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska vs. Michigan

KEY 1: Limit overall possessions

Nebraska needs to slow the pace of this game out of the gates. Mark Whipple needs to look back at last year’s game at Oklahoma, where NU limited the 22.5-point favored Sooners to just nine offensive possessions. The Sooners won 23-16, but NU had multiple chances to win that game as a big underdog.

KEY 2: Make Michigan earn its points

Nothing can come easy today for Michigan. Bill Busch’s defense has done an excellent job of limiting big plays. They have to do that again today in Ann Arbor.

KEY 3: Create a play on special teams

Nebraska needs to be aggressive on special teams. That could be going after a punt or setting up a play in the return game. The Huskers need to create a play here.

KEY 4: Develop a QB run game

If Logan Smothers gets the start, Whipple has to use his legs and create plays in the running game. The combo of Smothers and running back Anthony Grant in the zone read game can potentially create problems for any defense.

KEY 5: Play with nothing to lose

Few people outside Nebraska’s locker room are giving the Huskers a chance in this game on Saturday. NU is a 30.5-point underdog – the largest spread the Big Red has faced in modern-day school history. NU needs to come out of the locker room with a nothing-to-lose attitude. They have to find ways to put some early pressure on the Wolverines.

EXPERT TAKE

Sean Callahan – HuskerOnline Pubisher

Without Casey Thompson, it’s hard to imagine many favorable scenarios for Nebraska in this football game. Michigan is too deep and talented for the Huskers to last four quarters. NU’s only chance is to slow things down by extending drives and forcing a couple of turnovers. Rutgers had the lead on Michigan last week at halftime. I don’t see the Wolverines asleep at the wheel today.

Michgan 41, Nebraska 14

Steven Sipple – HuskerOnline columnist

I’m afraid this one will look a lot more like the teams’ matchup in 2018 than their game in 2021. Nebraska last season pushed Michigan to the limit before Adrian Martinez had the ball stripped from his grasp in the final minutes, helping the Wolverines escape with a three-point win. In 2018, Martinez was a young and banged-up quarterback, and the Wolverines sprinted away to a 56-10 win. For the sake of nostalgia, let’s go with that score again.

Michigan 56 Nebraska 10

Robin Washut – HuskerOnline senior writer

I give Nebraska about a 0.1% chance of winning this game, but I do think keeping it within four touchdowns is a manageable goal. Points are going to be hard to come by for NU. But if the Huskers can run the ball at least somewhat consistently, they should be able to shorten the game enough to keep this from being a Michigan cover.

Michigan 35, Nebraska 6

Andy Kendeigh – KETV ABC-Omaha

This is not a good recipe for Nebraska. A back-up quarterback running an offense which seems to have a splintered approach on the road against one of the best teams in the country. Oh, Michigan also has one of the best running backs in college football and the Wolverines are looking for style points to impress the playoff committee. Ugh.

Michigan 34, Nebraska 10

Jim Rose – 1110 KFAB Radio-Omaha

The dismissal of this game by the Wolverines is the worst kind of disrespect. But it’s not like down through the years, we haven’t done the same 😊. I think the Huskers will hang around for a while in this one. Get some big plays. But the inability to stop the Big 10’s best rushing attack will keep the Husker offense on the sidelines and Trey Palmer can’t catch passes when he’s on the sideline.

Michigan 42, Nebraska 21

Mike’l Severe – Big Red Wrap-Up

Early in the week when I made my pick on Big Red Wrap-up, I hoped that Casey Thompson would be in the lineup. I assume Logan Smothers will start now with the offense trying to lean on the run game and controlling the clock.

I’m not sure the NU offensive line has the ability to do that. I think Nebraska must pull from Rutgers style and win big on special teams to keep it close early. In the end the Nebraska defense won’t be able to hold up for as long as they will be on the field.

Michigan 42, Nebraska 10

HuskerOnline Week 11 Score Predictions

Week 11Sean CallahanSteven SippleRobin WashutAndy KendeighJim RoseMike’l Severe

Nebraska at

Michigan41-14

Michigan56-10

Michigan35-6

Michigan34-10

Michigan42-21

Michigan42-10

Michigan

Iowa at

Wisconsin17-13

Iowa10-7

Iowa14-13

Wisconsin24-21

Wisconsin17-14

Wisconsin20-17

Iowa

Illinois at

Purdue27-23

Illinois34-12

Illinois 24-17

Illinois21-17

Purdue28-21

Illinois24-17

Illinois

Ole Miss at

Alabama41-31

Alabama37-34

Ole Miss31-21

Alabama38-24

Alabama45-28

Alabama35-27

Alabama

Tulane at

UCF38-34

Tulane34-28

Tulane38-35

Tulane34-31

Tulane35-31

Tulane27-26

Tulane

Texas at

TCU34-31

Texas34-24

Texas44-42

TCU35-24

Texas38-31

Texas37-31

Texas

HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings

Expert picker Straight Upvs. The SpreadCumulative Total

Jim Rose

KFAB/iHeart Radio30-1927-2257

Mike’l Severe

Big Red Wrap-Up36-1318-3154

Andy Kendeigh

KETV ABC-Omaha31-1822-2753

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline30-1920-2950

Steven Sipple

HuskerOnline28-2121-2849

Robin Washut

HuskerOnline26-2316-3342