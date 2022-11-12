Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Slump to a New Low
One of the problems Frank Lampard faced after joining Everton at the end of January, was how to imprint his desired style of play onto his new team. What this would be was made clear very early on: progressive football, an energetic high press, playing out from the back and through the thirds; we all saw the training videos released through the club website where this pattern of play was being emphasised. After some spectacular reverses, most notably away from Goodison Park, this approach would be quietly shelved for the remainder of the campaign in favour of a much more pragmatic set-up, emphasising defensive solidity, sometimes in a back five system. This shift was an acknowledgement that the new boss realised that the players he had available to him were not up to the task of playing the way he’d envisaged.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
SB Nation
How Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United hero, to burning the club to the ground
If you thought Russell Wilson was the worst signing in recent memory, well, you obviously haven’t kept tabs on what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. A once heralded return to Old Trafford has now become the team’s worst nightmare, and it’s worse than you could ever possibly imagine.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
SB Nation
USMNT roster’s 2 biggest strengths and 2 biggest weaknesses in World Cup
The dust has settled on a dramatic World Cup roster release for the United States that saw a few surprises. Now that the 26-player squad has been decided, we have a clear picture of what the team will look like when they take the field against Wales in their opening game on Nov. 21.
World Cup organisers apologise to ‘mistakenly interrupted’ Danish broadcast crew
The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...
SB Nation
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson withdrawal, Calvert-Lewin struggles, Keane linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Check out the tactical analysis from our very own Kevin Dyer in his three takeaways from the weekend match with Bournemouth. [RBM]. Nathan Patterson has pulled out of the Scotland squad who are scheduled to play a friendly against Turkey later this week. No reason was given for his withdrawal. [The Scotsman]
SB Nation
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
SB Nation
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Joao Felix eyes PSG over Juventus, Man United
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Felix eyes PSG over...
SB Nation
Former Tottenham star Aaron Lennon announces retirement from football
An era has ended today. Current Burnley midfielder Aaron Lennon, who starred for Tottenham Hotspur for a decade between 2005-2015, has announced his retirement from football. Lennon hangs up his boots at age 35, with his current club topping the Championship table and looking likely for promotion. Lennon made his...
FOX Sports
Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, which beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s five year transformation: 2017/2018 is now a fading memory
I want a group of players full of desire, team spirit and a never-say-die attitude - that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player. Those were the admirable sentiments expressed by Simon Grayson when he took charge of Sunderland in June 2017, following the harrowing end to the previous campaign that had seen David ‘That’s What I Do, I Win’ Moyes, guide the club into the Championship in utterly disgraceful fashion.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
FOX Sports
Brighton's head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — First its manager, now its head of recruitment. Two months after bringing in Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea has gone back to its Premier League rival to entice the person who built a strong reputation at the south-coast club for finding and developing talent. Paul Winstanley...
SB Nation
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
Comments / 0