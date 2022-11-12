ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Basketball Wins First Road Game Of The Season

Oregon women’s basketball traveled to Baton Rouge, LA, and defeated the Southern Jaguars, 83-46. As was the case for the past two games, this game started slower for the Ducks than they would have liked, but they began to get a head of steam by the 2nd period. Although they never lead in the game Southern kept relatively close to Oregon for most of the first period, more because of Oregon than because of anything the Jaguars were doing. Phillipina Kyei saw effective action all evening in the paint, and the entire game the vast majority of the rest of the points inside came from the guards, such as this Te-Hina Paopao layup off the Grace VanSlooten assist:
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Volleyball Defeats Utah In Four Sets

Oregon Ducks volleyball completed their successful mountain road trip by defeating the Utah Utes today in four sets; 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18. This was today’s starting lineup:. The Utes held an early lead at 4-5, but Oregon put together an 8-3 run to jump ahead 12-8. The Ducks were...
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Football: breakdown in defensive backfield a big concern for Ducks

There was a lot of disappointment in Eugene on Saturday night. Not only did Oregon put an end to their winning streak this season, they also put an end to a home winning streak that stemmed back to 2018. The Ducks plainly lost a game in which they shouldn’t have lost, but the aftermath may be of concern moving forward.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy