NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
NBA
Lakers Dominate Paint in Win over Nets
In a game they never trailed, and led by Anthony Davis’ dominant night, the Lakers were able to fend off the Kevin Durant-led Nets to win 116-103 and snap their 5-game losing streak in the process. While this truly was a team win with countless standout performances, no Laker...
NBA
"Some Nights The Ball Doesn't Go In" | Utah Goes Cold Late In The Fourth Quarter, Falls 105-98 To Philadelphia
Simply put, there was too much Joel Embiid on Sunday night. Playing the second end of their back-to-back, the Jazz had no answer for Embiid as they fell 105-98 to Philadelphia. "Credit to Philly. ... They played well and Embiid played a great game," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said....
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Pelicans 113-102 in New Orleans
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans shot 47.4% from beyond the arc with a season-high 18 3-pointers, while the Grizzlies struggled with only nine 3-pointers on 25.7% shooting from deep. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Leads HEAT To Fourth Quarter Comeback Over Suns
1. What started as a great shooting night for Miami turned into an incredible shotmaking night for Phoenix. Typically if you hit seven of your first eight threes you’re going to be enjoying a decent lead, but when Miami did that – Caleb Martin opened 3-of-3 from deep – midway through the first quarter the HEAT found themselves up just five points as the Suns kept pace from the perimeter. And then Phoenix just kept that pace up, sporting an Offensive Rating of 131.9 through three quarters, with Miami keeping the game in single digits thanks to steady trips to the free-throw line. If you looked at the Suns’ shot chart at that point of the game, with Phoenix up 91-84 after Dewayne Dedmon shook up the crowd with back-to-back threes, all you would have seen is green.
NBA
Bulls struggle against Nuggets, fall to 6-8 on the season
Maybe it was the thin air and the altitude. No, that’s in Denver. This dismaying beating the Bulls absorbed Sunday night was in the United Center, a 126-103 Denver Nuggets relay race to the end during which the Bulls never led, trailed by as much as 28 points and by double digits since midway through the second quarter. To, by the way, a team finishing a four-game road trip in seven days with the Bulls coming off three off-days.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
Pelicans (8-6), Grizzlies (9-6) TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of what was a highly-anticipated 2019 NBA Draft, but Zion Williamson was sidelined by injury, maintaining a perfect 4-0 career record when both he and Ja Morant are playing. Despite not having their 2021 All-Star forward, the Pelicans still generated one of their best performances of the young season, outplaying the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter in an entertaining Southwest Division tilt. New Orleans led 89-87 through three periods, but won the final stanza by a 24-15 margin, forcing Memphis into some cold shooting in key moments.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) on Sunday night. Minnesota fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both contributed 15 points in the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
NBA
Pritchard, White Shift Energy in Comeback Win vs. OKC
Marcus Smart arrived at TD Garden Monday night wearing a dark green t-shirt with the words “The Energy is About to Shift” imprinted across the chest. When he walked by a throng of cameras, the veteran Celtics guard pointed his two index fingers toward the message, which was famously coined by teammate Jaylen Brown last season.
