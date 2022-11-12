ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz

Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA

Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Lakers Dominate Paint in Win over Nets

In a game they never trailed, and led by Anthony Davis’ dominant night, the Lakers were able to fend off the Kevin Durant-led Nets to win 116-103 and snap their 5-game losing streak in the process. While this truly was a team win with countless standout performances, no Laker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Pelicans 113-102 in New Orleans

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans shot 47.4% from beyond the arc with a season-high 18 3-pointers, while the Grizzlies struggled with only nine 3-pointers on 25.7% shooting from deep. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122

Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Leads HEAT To Fourth Quarter Comeback Over Suns

1. What started as a great shooting night for Miami turned into an incredible shotmaking night for Phoenix. Typically if you hit seven of your first eight threes you’re going to be enjoying a decent lead, but when Miami did that – Caleb Martin opened 3-of-3 from deep – midway through the first quarter the HEAT found themselves up just five points as the Suns kept pace from the perimeter. And then Phoenix just kept that pace up, sporting an Offensive Rating of 131.9 through three quarters, with Miami keeping the game in single digits thanks to steady trips to the free-throw line. If you looked at the Suns’ shot chart at that point of the game, with Phoenix up 91-84 after Dewayne Dedmon shook up the crowd with back-to-back threes, all you would have seen is green.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Bulls struggle against Nuggets, fall to 6-8 on the season

Maybe it was the thin air and the altitude. No, that’s in Denver. This dismaying beating the Bulls absorbed Sunday night was in the United Center, a 126-103 Denver Nuggets relay race to the end during which the Bulls never led, trailed by as much as 28 points and by double digits since midway through the second quarter. To, by the way, a team finishing a four-game road trip in seven days with the Bulls coming off three off-days.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102

Pelicans (8-6), Grizzlies (9-6) TNT chose to broadcast Tuesday’s Memphis-New Orleans matchup at least partly due to the meeting between the first two picks of what was a highly-anticipated 2019 NBA Draft, but Zion Williamson was sidelined by injury, maintaining a perfect 4-0 career record when both he and Ja Morant are playing. Despite not having their 2021 All-Star forward, the Pelicans still generated one of their best performances of the young season, outplaying the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter in an entertaining Southwest Division tilt. New Orleans led 89-87 through three periods, but won the final stanza by a 24-15 margin, forcing Memphis into some cold shooting in key moments.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022

It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump

The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14

In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) on Sunday night. Minnesota fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both contributed 15 points in the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves

On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update

Memphis, Tenn. – After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Pritchard, White Shift Energy in Comeback Win vs. OKC

Marcus Smart arrived at TD Garden Monday night wearing a dark green t-shirt with the words “The Energy is About to Shift” imprinted across the chest. When he walked by a throng of cameras, the veteran Celtics guard pointed his two index fingers toward the message, which was famously coined by teammate Jaylen Brown last season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

