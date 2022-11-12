1. What started as a great shooting night for Miami turned into an incredible shotmaking night for Phoenix. Typically if you hit seven of your first eight threes you’re going to be enjoying a decent lead, but when Miami did that – Caleb Martin opened 3-of-3 from deep – midway through the first quarter the HEAT found themselves up just five points as the Suns kept pace from the perimeter. And then Phoenix just kept that pace up, sporting an Offensive Rating of 131.9 through three quarters, with Miami keeping the game in single digits thanks to steady trips to the free-throw line. If you looked at the Suns’ shot chart at that point of the game, with Phoenix up 91-84 after Dewayne Dedmon shook up the crowd with back-to-back threes, all you would have seen is green.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO