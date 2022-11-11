ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is I'm A Celebrity 2022 on tonight and what days does it air?

After two years away from Australia, Ant and Dec are back in Oz in 2022 along with a brand new batch of celebrity contestants taking part in I’m A Celebrity season 22. Occupying the jungle this year is radio DJ Chris Moyles, MP Matt Hancock, actor Owen Warner, and many more familiar faces.

