Todd County, KY

kbsi23.com

TN woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday. Mercedes L. Ray, 25, of Erin faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. A Graves County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges

Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WSMV

One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot

A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

