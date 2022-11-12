Read full article on original website
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
Gallatin Police Looking for Theft Suspect Randall Brummett
Gallatin Police Department needs help locating Randall Brummett who is wanted for Theft Under $1000. He has an active warrant for theft on file in Sumner County. If you’re able to provide information on Brummett’s whereabouts contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
Trevor Birdwell Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
November 14, 2022 – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Trevor Birdwell who is wanted on multiple charges including Felony Evading Arrest, Failure to appear, and Driving on a suspended license. Contact Sergeant Calhoun at (615)740-4898 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this...
kbsi23.com
TN woman faces drug charges after traffic stop in Mayfield, KY
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday. Mercedes L. Ray, 25, of Erin faces charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. A Graves County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic...
Man shot in driveway of South Nashville home; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting in a driveway outside of a home in South Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
WSMV
One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
WKRN
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation. Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding …. A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a...
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
14news.com
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition
On Saturday, loved ones gathered in McGregor Park in Clarksville to hold a memorial for Kadaris Maddox, a 13-year-old who was found dead inside his home over the summer.
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot
A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
