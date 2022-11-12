Hillview Police are investigating after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room last week. Police arrested 45 year-old Nicole McFall, the man’s apparent companion, that stayed in the room for days with the body. McFall allegedly told police she knew the man died but continued to stay in the room for 5 or 6 days. She said she did not call for help because she did not know what to do.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO