Louisville, KY

953wiki.com

Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator

This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Woman Charged After Body Found In Hotel Room

Hillview Police are investigating after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room last week. Police arrested 45 year-old Nicole McFall, the man’s apparent companion, that stayed in the room for days with the body. McFall allegedly told police she knew the man died but continued to stay in the room for 5 or 6 days. She said she did not call for help because she did not know what to do.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

