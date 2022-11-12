Read full article on original website
Louisville woman accused of beating boyfriend to death sentenced to prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison. Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville...
City settles lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, has settled a lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $2 million, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. Both sides were in...
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
23-year-old killed in Old Louisville crash identified; suspect heads to court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who died in a fatal crash in Old Louisville last week has been identified by the coroner's office. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, died from blunt force injuries he suffered when a man ran a red light and crashed into several cars. That happened on Nov....
23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
2 arrested for Clark County police chase in U-Haul already had warrants for their arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities. Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday. Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects...
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
Woman Charged After Body Found In Hotel Room
Hillview Police are investigating after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room last week. Police arrested 45 year-old Nicole McFall, the man’s apparent companion, that stayed in the room for days with the body. McFall allegedly told police she knew the man died but continued to stay in the room for 5 or 6 days. She said she did not call for help because she did not know what to do.
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
Louisville activists criticize prosecution, sentencing of Black militia group leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville are criticizing the prosecution of a Black militia group leader arrested during protests in Louisville. Last week, John Johnson, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. He was convicted on weapons charges and assaulting a...
