Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
Federal Energy Assistance Program Available December 1 – March 15

Region residents on a tight budget can soften the blow of winter energy costs. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program protects qualifying Indiana consumers from being overburdened by heating bills and utility costs from December 1st through March 15th. Indiana consumers needing energy assistance can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to be connected with local-level assistance. In addition to qualifying for assistance, the program can help to structure payment plans, energy-efficiency advice, and other financial assistance. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says consumers who qualify for the home energy assistance program also qualify for water assistance programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or click here.
Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
Kroger stores in Louisville region closing early for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attention, last minute shoppers. Kroger stores in the Louisville region will be closing early on Thanksgiving. (In the player above, Rossen Reports: How to get Thanksgiving dinner for free) According to Kroger representatives, Louisville area stores will be closing at 3 p.m. EST. They will reopen...
KSP Foundation Holds Annual Gala

Kentucky State Police Foundation raised more than $150,000 at its annual Gold for Gray Gala on Saturday night. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event returned to Central Bank Center in Lexington. There were bourbon tastings, a silent auction and a live auction. Money raised from the event...
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14 WARN PUBLIC OF LOCAL PHONE SCAM

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 14, in Ashland has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area. Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires

The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
