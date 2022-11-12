The QatarWorld Cup organisers have apologised after claiming to have “mistakenly interrupted” a Danish camera crew following viral footage of security staff confronting staff on a live broadcast.A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were...

26 MINUTES AGO