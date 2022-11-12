Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Toyota Plant Employee Dies After Incident
An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. The coroner said Garcia’s cause of death is still...
wvih.com
Woman Charged After Body Found In Hotel Room
Hillview Police are investigating after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room last week. Police arrested 45 year-old Nicole McFall, the man’s apparent companion, that stayed in the room for days with the body. McFall allegedly told police she knew the man died but continued to stay in the room for 5 or 6 days. She said she did not call for help because she did not know what to do.
wvih.com
Man Faces Charges Of Abusing An Infant
A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had serious injuries and was...
wvih.com
County Leaders Work Through Lengthy Agenda
Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda Tuesday (11/15) night during a special called meeting. Magistrates approved the appointments to the Meade County Extension District Board. Charlotte Shepard for the Family and Consumer Science and Theresa Nye for 4H Youth Development. Monte Hobbs was appointed to the Meade County Fire Protection District Board. Judge Executive Leslie Stith read part of a proclamation declaring November 13 – 19 at Nurse Practitioner Week in Meade County.
