Vincent, AL

Shelby Reporter

Shelby County High School dominates in season opener

BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week

MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
MONTEVALLO, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle

PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
SWEET WATER, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will celebrate World Ice Skating Day

PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its World Ice Skating Day and set the date for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:45-9 p.m. World Ice Skating Day is dedicated to celebrating ice skating across the world in the form of a global festival. The various celebrations are supported by US Figure Skating, Learn to Skate USA and the International Skating Union.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County

Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE

