Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County High School dominates in season opener
BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week
MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
The Extra Point: Sweet Water vs. Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The undefeated Elba Tigers hosted the defending Class 1A state champions, the Sweet Water Bulldogs, in round two play. Sweet Water beats Elba 27-20.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2
It’s time for the Class 7A semifinals, and it’s Thompson at Hoover for the sixth year in a row. Who will get a spot in the Class 7A State Championship? We break it down on this week’s show.
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle
PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will celebrate World Ice Skating Day
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its World Ice Skating Day and set the date for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:45-9 p.m. World Ice Skating Day is dedicated to celebrating ice skating across the world in the form of a global festival. The various celebrations are supported by US Figure Skating, Learn to Skate USA and the International Skating Union.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County
Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
