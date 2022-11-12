LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.

