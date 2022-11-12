ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov.
