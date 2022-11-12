The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.

1 DAY AGO