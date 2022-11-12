Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
Is There a Parallel Universe? The Truth Behind the Viral ‘NASA Parallel Universe' Discovery
What if there was a world where you and I exist? It's true! Your doppelganger might be out there. Call it superstition or fantasy, you and I may have our twinnies living somewhere on another planet.
techeblog.com
Artificial Intelligence Used to Show How Famous Historical Figures Would Look Today
Artificial intelligence can be used for many things, including to show how famous historical figures, like Benjamin Franklin and Audrey Hepburn, would look today. Turkey-based photographer Alper Yesiltas created these AI-generated portraits for his ‘Thisness’ project, using a variety of photo enhancing software as well as editing programs.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
dotesports.com
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
techeblog.com
LEGO Eiffel Tower (10307) Stands 4.8-Feet-Tall, is Tallest Set Yet with 10,001 Pieces
This new LEGO Eiffel Tower (10307) Paris, France set is the tallest yet at 4.8-feet with 10,001 pieces. The landmark was constructed in 1887-1889, designed to be the centerpiece at the 1889 World’s Fair. Despite being criticized for its design, the Eiffel Tower has since become a world icon and one of the most recognizable structures in the world.
theplaylist.net
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
NME
‘Warzone 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 2’ will share a nonlinear Battle Pass
An advert for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s Battle Pass has revealed significant changes to the system, as players will be able to influence which rewards they unlock first. As detailed in the below video, Call of Duty‘s upcoming Battle Pass will feature a non-linear...
ComicBook
Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."
John Wick open world game trailer is out of this world
In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that the distributor of the John Wick movies, Lionsgate, is currently “fielding proposals” for a potential AAA John Wick game. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say that it’s about time. Lionsgate's CEO, Jon...
