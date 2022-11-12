Read full article on original website
Herd Men’s Basketball Welcomes Tennessee Tech for Home Opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (0-1) is set to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1) on Monday night at the Cam Henderson Center for its home opener. Game Information. Date: November 14, 2022. Opponent: Tennessee Tech. Place: Huntington, West Virginia. Arena: Cam Henderson Center.
Herd Volleyball Completes Weekend Sweep of Arkansas State on Senior Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (9-19, 3-13 Sun Belt) handed the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-21, 2-14 Sun Belt) a four-set defeat (25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22) on Friday night in the Cam Henderson Center to complete the weekend sweep on Senior Day. "I am so proud...
Marshall Pays Proper Tribute to the 75 Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va- Two days shy of the 52nd anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash that claimed 75 Marshall players, coaches, staff, and community members, the Marshall Thundering Herd paid the ultimate tribute. Coach Charles Huff's Herd defeated the visiting App State Mountaineers, 28-21, in front of a Joan...
Herd Tennis Closes Action at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marshall University tennis team finished the Fall at the Liberty Hidden Dual in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Sunday. Rieke Gillar was on the winning side of her doubles and singles match on the final day of competition. RESULTS. Doroteja Joksovic/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Sofiya Kuzina/Raffael Alhach...
Herd Tennis Finishes Day One in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marshall University tennis team closed out day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia. Gabrielle Clairotte was on the winning side of both of her doubles and singles matches. RESULTS. Maria Juliana Parra Romero/Marina Davtyan (LU) def. Johanna Strom/Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall)...
Herd Tennis Closes Fall at Liberty Hidden Dual
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team finishes its Fall season in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday and Sunday. Teams: Liberty, Marshall, Richmond, UNCG, William & Mary. Players Competing: Gabrielle Clairotte, Kiley Fisher, Rieke Gillar, Sophia Hurrion, Doroteja Joksovic, Katy Limanen, Aisling McGrane, Johanna...
