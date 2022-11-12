ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Jools Holland celebrates a big birthday with the best in the biz

By Graeme Virtue, Sammy Gecsoyler and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison, Ali Catterall
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwiPs_0j8HyHct00

Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

9pm, BBC Two

In 1992, Jools Holland launched a new, informal, studio-based music show with appearances from the Neville Brothers and the Christians. Thirty years later and the former Squeeze ivory-tickler is still going strong. Tonight, he’s off to the Hammersmith Apollo to celebrate. As ever, the bill is a mixture of past and present: Robert Plant, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Hawley, Poppy Ajudha and Martin and Eliza Carthy. Phil Harrison

Strictly Come Dancing

6.55pm, BBC One

Now we have waltzed past the halfway stage, there is no shame for anyone leaving the competition. Following Ellie and Nikita’s tearful exit, the 10 remaining couples need to dig particularly deep tonight because no one wants to get knocked out the week before the Blackpool special. Graeme Virtue

Inferno: The Great Fire of London

7.35pm, Channel 5

This forensic, hour-by-hour, street-by-street look at the Great Fire takes us back to the fateful day in 1666 that saw Britain face its biggest blaze. Tonight, Dan Jones, Suzannah Lipscomb and Rob Bell head to Pudding Lane to investigate the cause of the fire and to lay a blue plaque on the site. Sammy Gecsoyler

Castle Howard: Through the Seasons

8pm, Channel 4

On screen, it serves as the location for Bridgerton. Off screen, it’s the home of the Hon Nicholas and Victoria Howard. North Yorkshire’s Castle Howard is the subject of this new upmarket docusoap, following a year at the baroque pad. In tonight’s episode: Netflix tourists and sex-crazed peacocks. Ali Catterall

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2022

9pm, BBC One

This year’s event comes amid a backdrop of significant change: for the first time in 70 years, we have a king on the throne and, more pertinently, the first major war in Europe in decades. But the event remains the same: a moving tribute to our armed forces, past and present. AC

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

9pm, ITV

Let’s hope that Matt Hancock’s humanitarian mission hasn’t been in vain – and that in between mouthfuls of kangaroo anus, he’s managed to talk to his fellow campmates at length about dyslexia by now – as the always amusing, frequently nauseating jungle challenge/celebrity hazing ritual continues. PH

Film choice

The Endless, 1.35am, Film4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xkCs_0j8HyHct00
Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead in The Endless. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

This satisfying slice of indie sci-fi weirdness from film-making duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead surmounts its low budget with nicely delayed plot reveals and unsettling corner-of-the-eye special effects. They also star as brothers returning to Camp Arcadia, the “UFO death cult” in the wilderness they left years ago. Their unresolved brotherly issues and memories of their time there intertwine with increasingly bizarre events – photos dropping from the sky, invisible presences, a second moon – that presage something very bad. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Rugby Union World Cup: England v New Zealand, 6am, ITV The final at Eden Park in Auckland, featuring the same teams as 2017.

Premier League Football: Man City v Brentford, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 Followed on Sky Sports Main Event by Newcastle v Chelsea at 5pm and Wolves v Arsenal at 7.30pm.

UK Championship Snooker, 1pm, BBC Two Day one at York Barbican, featuring the holder Zhao Xintong and Mark Allen in first-round action.

Men’s Rugby League World Cup: England v Samoa, 1.45pm, BBC One The second semi-final at Emirates Stadium in London.

Men’s International Rugby Union: England v Japan, 2.30pm, Prime Video Followed by Wales v Argentina at 5pm; Scotland v New Zealand is on Sunday at 1.30pm.

