ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Army to begin training to cover striking Border Force staff

By Rajeev Syal and Dan Sabbagh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCprn_0j8HyEyi00
Border Force officer Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

The army is expected to begin training on 21 November to replace striking Border Force officers at ports and airports, Home Office staff have been told.

The Guardian understands that more than 500 military personnel are expected to each receive five days of training before being asked to work in frontline jobs. The first are supposed to arrive for training a week on Monday, Home Office staff have been told.

Managers sent memos to staff on Friday suspending the launch of basic training for other new Border Force guards, which usually takes three weeks, in anticipation of the arrival of members of the armed forces.

But in a sign of tension between government departments, the Ministry of Defence said it had not yet agreed to the secondment of its staff to the Home Office, despite receiving a written request.

The developments follow a vote on Thursday in favour of industrial action by the Public and Commercial Services union, which represents Border Force guards across the UK.

The Guardian disclosed on Thursday that plans signed off by the home secretary, Suella Braverman, said military personnel would be given training of less than a week so they could cover jobs at ports such as Dover and airports including Heathrow.

They could also be expected to process people coming across the Channel in small boats, amid an expected increase over the next few weeks.

Formally the Home Office has to ask for help under the military aid to the civil authorities protocol and in the past few days submitted its demand for several hundred soldiers to plug the anticipated staffing gaps at ports and airports.

That has prompted a debate within the MoD as to whether the request should be met in full or in part, although there is a recognition that the Home Office has few options. No final decision to deploy military personnel had been made as of Friday afternoon.

The request will have to be signed off by the minister – likely to be the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, given the sensitivity of the deployment – and in some previous cases the MoD has rejected requests for help, arguing there was a simpler way for a domestic department to solve the problem.

It is also understood that senior Border Force staff have been asked to seek training so they can also check passports in the event of a strike.

Reacting to the developments, the PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “This is pure desperation by Suella Braverman. Time and again, the military has been clear it has its own job to do and doesn’t want to spend time covering for the government’s failures.

“The government’s attempts to recruit a strike-breaking workforce from within the civil service has also clearly failed, which is no surprise when it continues to treat its workforce with contempt, offering them only a 2% pay rise.

“Instead of scrambling around for increasingly desperate solutions, the government should sit down with us at the negotiating table and agree a fair pay rise.”

The former armed forces minister John Spellar said he had met resistance when he tried to call in the military to tackle fuel protests under Tony Blair.

“They do not like getting involved in industrial disputes, and so I cannot imagine that they will like this idea,” he said.

The Border Force has come under increased pressure from the rise in small boat crossings in the Channel. The Home Office is also being pressed to reduce the overcrowding at Manston and other processing centres for asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the union has voted in favour of industrial action. Our priority will always be to keep our citizens safe and borders secure, and we will not compromise on this.

“As the public would expect, we have plans in place to minimise potential disruption during possible strike action, while still carrying out essential checks.”

Comments / 13

Related
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’

A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
The Independent

Riot police called to immigration centre as detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’

Riot police were called out to an immigration centre this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at an immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.The outage sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard, according to reports. Metropolitan Police officers and HM Prison Service attended the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow airport, after the outage at 3am. It comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers after a group taken from the Manston processing centre was reportedly left “abandoned” in central...
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy