Boston, MA

University of Connecticut

Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors

NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Falls to Marquette

Storrs, Conn. - The women's volleyball team fell to Marquette in three sets Sunday afternoon. UConn would keep a steady pace to begin the first set. Huskies tied it at 5-5 early in the first from a big kill by Kennadie Jake-Turner. Then, UConn would roll on to add back-to-back blocks. After UConn's timeout being down by two at 18-16, Marquette would continue to hold off the Huskies and would round out the first set with a score of 25-21.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Come From Behind to Win Shootout in Hockey East Thriller

HARTFORD, CT. - The UConn Huskies come from behind on a goal filled afternoon, scoring six goals before forcing overtime and winning in a shootout. The Huskies came away with the extra point as freshman Jake Percival scored the shootout winner. Providence opened the scoring early as Nick Poisson scored...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Huskies Sweep #10 Providence

Storrs, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team sweep No. 10 Providence Saturday afternoon with a final score of 2-1. Period 1: Providence would repeat their performance like last game by getting on the board first. Ida Press and Sara Hjalmarsson would set up Noemi Neubauerova for Providence's lone goal of the afternoon. UConn would be kept scoreless in the first.
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Huskies Skate to Tie Against #9 Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I - The UConn Huskies skate to a tie vs. No. 9 Providence Friday, November 11. Sophomore Logan Terness made 35 saves, while Justin Pearson scored the equalizing goal late in the third period. Providence outshot UConn 13-3 in the first period however sophomore Logan Terness held the friars...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Huskies 7th at NCAA Northeast Regional

BRONX, NY - The UConn women's cross country team finished seventh at the 2022 NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday at the Van Cortlandt Park course in the Bronx, NY. UConn finished with 259 total points and their top-five runners all finished in the top-70 runners. Fellow BIG EAST member Providence claimed the title in the 37 team field, finishing with 71 points.
BRONX, NY

