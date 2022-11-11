ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Related
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Larry Brown Sports

Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers

The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
atozsports.com

How the Titans offense might’ve found a distinct way to win moving forward

For much of this season, the M.O. for the Tennessee Titans‘ offense has been to run the football and figure everything else out later. That statement shouldn’t stand alongside professional offenses, given the talent and experience both player and staff have across this league as a whole. But for the Titans, it’s perfect for their current situation and brand of football.
NASHVILLE, TN

