Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for the Washington Commanders this season, including a massive 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
There was a major separator between Hendon Hooker and another Heisman candidate on Saturday
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a hit last week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Hooker passed for 195 yards and an interception (along with just 17 rushing yards) against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. The Greensboro, NC native, however, got back on track this week...
Hall of Fame coach apparently still has an issue with the Tennessee Vols
Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz hasn’t been a fan of the Tennessee Vols for a long time. You might remember the time when Holtz was the head coach at South Carolina and he complained that the crowd at Neyland Stadium was too loud. Holtz confirmed via his rankings...
Micah Parsons has ominous warning about Cowboys’ run defense
The Dallas Cowboys once again had trouble stopping the run in their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed particularly discouraged with that aspect of the game. The Cowboys allowed Green Bay to rush for 207 yards. The Packers wisely chose not...
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers
The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
How the Titans offense might’ve found a distinct way to win moving forward
For much of this season, the M.O. for the Tennessee Titans‘ offense has been to run the football and figure everything else out later. That statement shouldn’t stand alongside professional offenses, given the talent and experience both player and staff have across this league as a whole. But for the Titans, it’s perfect for their current situation and brand of football.
Eagles’ star shares thoughts on crucial call that changed the game
The Philadelphia Eagles lost in one of the more brutal ways possible. They are no longer undefeated, which is okay, but it’s because of shooting themselves in the foot that they are here now. The Eagles defense wasn’t great, in certain areas that is. They couldn’t stop the run...
