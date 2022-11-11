Read full article on original website
Bears Lose Interception Thanks to Terrible Call by Referees
The referees are at it again.
Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury
Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name
A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
Titans avoid disaster with relieving injury update
Tennessee Titans fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare to DB Elijah Molden appears to be the best-case scenario following Tuesday’s update. Molden missed the Titans’ first eight games of 2022 with a groin injury that he has been struggling with since 2021. After a long road to recovery and returning to action on Sunday afternoon, Molden left the game in the second half with what was listed as another groin injury.
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers Rookie Christian Watson
Have a day, Christian Watson. The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver has three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Watson, a second-round pick, has four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers rookie is finally breaking out and the fan base is loving it. So,...
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is going through something he’s never experienced before
The speculation can now end. Despite his efforts to get back to action, Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers. This marks new territory for Elliott. Week 10 will be the first time in Elliott’s career that he’s...
Latest Raiders news is probably a bad sign for Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders are a struggling football team right now. At the moment, they are slated to pick in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans are calling for a change at head coach. Some are even questioning their quarterback that got a contract extension recently. There...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
Chiefs do something for the first time, a few times in win over Jags
The Kansas City Chiefs win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was a day filled with many firsts. What do I mean by that? Well, there were several Chiefs players on Sunday that did something impressive for the first time. Some of them did something for the first time in their career,...
Look: Mike McCarthy's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday
Mike McCarthy is back in Green Bay. The former Packers head coach is taking on his old team at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. McCarthy and the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Packers later this afternoon in a primetime contest on FOX. Prior to kickoff, McCarthy went viral on...
Eagles flash fatal flaw for first time all season
The Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated streak came to a screeching halt with Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Though the Eagles (8-1) boasted an unblemished record heading into the primetime showdown, the Commanders (5-5) exposed one fatal flaw that led to the Philadelphia’s downfall. The Eagles’ defense,...
Cowboys: New nightmare emerges in heartbreaking loss to Packers
With the Dallas Cowboys leading 7-0, Aaron Rodgers promptly fired back by targeting Anthony Brown. Lined up against wide receiver Christian Watson, Brown not only lost the rep to the rookie but he hit the ground face-first. Watson took it to the house on a 58-yard catch. That first half...
Broncos’ HC tells the same story no one wants to hear
The Denver Broncos lost, again But that is about what we expect by now. We also expect the same story after every loss. It’s kind of getting old. Well, not kind of, but it is getting old. The fact that there is no reason that the head coach of the Denver Broncos can’t give us as to why they are losing, should make fans just flat-out furious.
Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news
The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
Chiefs encounter terrifying situation vs. Jags
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 10 matchup against the Jags already down one playmaker on offense. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was ruled out before the game started and the Chiefs may be down another wideout after JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on a scary collision midway through the second quarter.
