ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
atozsports.com

Titans avoid disaster with relieving injury update

Tennessee Titans fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare to DB Elijah Molden appears to be the best-case scenario following Tuesday’s update. Molden missed the Titans’ first eight games of 2022 with a groin injury that he has been struggling with since 2021. After a long road to recovery and returning to action on Sunday afternoon, Molden left the game in the second half with what was listed as another groin injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Latest Raiders news is probably a bad sign for Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders are a struggling football team right now. At the moment, they are slated to pick in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. Fans are calling for a change at head coach. Some are even questioning their quarterback that got a contract extension recently. There...
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Eagles flash fatal flaw for first time all season

The Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated streak came to a screeching halt with Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Though the Eagles (8-1) boasted an unblemished record heading into the primetime showdown, the Commanders (5-5) exposed one fatal flaw that led to the Philadelphia’s downfall. The Eagles’ defense,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: New nightmare emerges in heartbreaking loss to Packers

With the Dallas Cowboys leading 7-0, Aaron Rodgers promptly fired back by targeting Anthony Brown. Lined up against wide receiver Christian Watson, Brown not only lost the rep to the rookie but he hit the ground face-first. Watson took it to the house on a 58-yard catch. That first half...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Broncos’ HC tells the same story no one wants to hear

The Denver Broncos lost, again But that is about what we expect by now. We also expect the same story after every loss. It’s kind of getting old. Well, not kind of, but it is getting old. The fact that there is no reason that the head coach of the Denver Broncos can’t give us as to why they are losing, should make fans just flat-out furious.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news

The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs encounter terrifying situation vs. Jags

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 10 matchup against the Jags already down one playmaker on offense. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was ruled out before the game started and the Chiefs may be down another wideout after JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on a scary collision midway through the second quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy