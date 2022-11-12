Read full article on original website
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
The Kremlin is offering rare praise for the United States, applauding President Joe Biden's "restrained" reaction to reports about a Russian-made missile landing in Poland
Russia accuses Ukraine of Poland missile blast
Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a deadly blast in Poland, with Belgium saying it was probably caused by Kyiv's air defences firing at Moscow's incoming missiles. The conflict has caused deep unease in Poland where memories of Soviet domination are still raw.
The universities accord could see the most significant changes to Australian unis in a generation
On Wednesday evening, Education Minister Jason Clare announced key details for the universities accord. Clare wants to make a “long-term plan” for universities with the terms of reference covering funding, affordability, employment conditions for staff and how universities and TAFEs can work together. This will be the first broad review of the system since the 2008 Bradley Review. If the government’s aspirations are met, it will likely mean the most significant changes to Australian higher education in a generation. It could reshape universities in ways as dramatic as those by former Labor education minister John Dawkins in the 1980s. This saw HECS introduced,...
Raab asks PM for independent inquiry after two formal complaints about behaviour
Dominic Raab has confirmed that two separate complaints have been made about his conduct and asked the Prime Minister to open an independent investigation into the allegations.The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has been facing a series of allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour in previous Cabinet roles.He tweeted on Wednesday that he had “written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”.I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me....
Today is: National Button Day
Although there are many kinds of buttons, by most accounts National Button Day celebrates buttons that are used on clothing, for ornamentation or as fasteners. The first buttons were used for ornamentation and seals, and have been found in the Indus River Valley (c. 2800-2600 BCE), China (c. 2000-1500 BCE), and ancient Rome. Buttons that function as fasteners, along with buttonholes, didn't come about until the 13th century, where they first appeared in Germany, and spread throughout Europe. They have been made from almost every material, their composition often reflecting the popular materials of the era in which they were made. Today they are most often constructed out of hard plastic, metals, seashells, or wood. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Button Day
