BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says a missile blast in Poland that killed two people near the border with Ukraine was probably not an attack by Russia. He said Wednesday it was likely a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg told reporters after emergency talks between NATO envoys. Stoltenberg said that NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any member of the 30-nation military alliance.

38 MINUTES AGO