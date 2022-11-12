Read full article on original website
Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms
Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader
LIVE: Poland and Biden say missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukraine
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missile that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
Labour seeks to protect face-to-face banking by forcing Commons vote
Labour is planning to force a vote on guaranteeing in-person banking across the country, following swathes of branch closures that have left local communities without face-to-face services. The party’s amendment to the financial services and markets bill would give City regulators the power to ensure communities have regular access to...
Poland says missile strike was ‘unfortunate accident’ after fears of Nato response
Poland said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’, while Nato allies argued Russia was still ultimately responsible.The strike was earlier feared to have been launched from Russia during Tuesday’s blitz of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, raising the possibility that Poland, a Nato member, would invoke the collective defence clause of the world’s most powerful military alliance.Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw may still call the North Atlantic Council for consulation on the incident, thought was not sure this would...
NATO Says Deadly Polish Missile Strike Was an Accident—but Still ‘Russia’s Fault’
The deadly Russian-made missile that struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday was “likely” accidentally launched by Ukraine’s missile defense system, the head of NATO said on the back of emergency talks in Brussels on Wednesday. But he said it is still Russia’s fault. “This is not Ukraine’s fault,” Jens Stoltenberg, head of NATO, told reporters several times on Wednesday from NATO headquarters in Brussels. “Russia bears ultimately responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”Polish President Andrzej Duda echoed that, saying: “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is...
Supreme Court to deliver indyref2 case judgment next week
The UK’s highest court will deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum next week.The Supreme Court will hand down the decision on Wednesday November 23.A panel of five justices heard legal arguments from the UK and Scottish governments during a two-day hearing in London last month.The case concerns proposed legislation in the Scottish Parliament called the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill and whether it relates to matters reserved to Westminster.It was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says a missile blast in Poland that killed two people near the border with Ukraine was probably not an attack by Russia. He said Wednesday it was likely a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg told reporters after emergency talks between NATO envoys. Stoltenberg said that NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any member of the 30-nation military alliance.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
President Xi Jinping appeared to hint at a possible conflict with the US over Taiwan when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month.
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
Scrap the Iran nuclear deal once and for all
Rapper Toomaj Salehi, actress Nazanin Boniadi, and the daily witness of thousands of like-minded Iranians rising up for freedom and dignity have made it clear that now is not the time to revive a nuclear deal that would entrench and legitimize Iran’s current regime. The killing of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PMQs live: Angela Rayner says staff were afraid to enter Dominic Raab’s office
Labour’s deputy leader questions deputy PM, filling in for Rishi Sunak, over allegations he bullied official
Poland says blast likely caused by Ukraine missile in accident
Poland on Wednesday said a deadly blast that killed two people in a village near the border with Ukraine was likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile launched against a Russian barrage. The blast occurred in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland at 1440 GMT on Tuesday, killing two farm workers.
