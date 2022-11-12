Read full article on original website
Natasha Jonas proclaimed 'fighter of the year' by promoter Ben Shalom | Katie Taylor rematch up next?
Ben Shalom believes Natasha Jones should be acknowledged as fighter of the year after a unanimous decision win in her light-middleweight unification clash with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Jonas added Dicaire's IBF belt to the WBO and WBC straps she already held after the judges scored Saturday's headline bout in Manchester 97-93,...
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - promoter Ben Shalom on the latest developments
British super-fights like Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith and Josh Taylor’s high-profile rematch with Jack Catterall are the subject of intense discussion. BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom joins the Toe2Toe podcast to provide the latest updates with developments in making these two major contests. Plus he reviews the Manchester...
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury: Filip Hrgovic mandatory 'will not influence' the undisputed heavyweight title fight, says Usyk promoter
Oleksandr Usyk's team do not expect any mandatory commitments to derail the Ukrainian's undisputed heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury. Filip Hrgovic's promoter declared the Croatian would become the mandatory for the IBF belt, one of the three titles that Usyk holds. But Usyk means to pursue a showdown with...
Tyson Fury says he 'needs' Anthony Joshua fight and it would be 'a travesty' if it did not happen
Tyson Fury has said he needs to fight Anthony Joshua before he retires from boxing, adding that it would be "a travesty" if the bout was not to take place. Fury, 34, has retired, or threatened to, on numerous occasions, but speaking on The High Performance podcast, the WBC heavyweight champion believes he has unfinished business with Joshua before he can hang up the gloves.
Grand Slam of Darts Recap! Raymond van Barneveld, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all win in Wolverhampton
We will bring you leg-by-leg coverage, plus all the very best videos from Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, thanks to our dedicated blog. You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event.
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
Arsenal are best team in Premier League so far but Manchester City will easily win title, says Gary Neville
With the first part of the Premier League season coming to an end this weekend due to the World Cup break, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gives his verdict on the big talking points in the top flight. Arsenal are a class act but City will ease to title. I...
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal suffers defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal's title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin's Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday. Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance...
Boost for Constitution Hill hopes as ground eases at Ascot ahead of Coral Hurdle
Constitution Hill fans have received a welcome boost with the Ascot Going eased ahead of Nicky Henderson's star returning this weekend in the Coral Hurdle. The Seven Barrows handler revealed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner - who is the general 5-4 favourite for next year's Champion Hurdle - had not seen a hurdle since scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature
There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.
Houston Open: Tony Finau continues winning habit as he takes clear victory; 'I'm putting together a full-package game'
Tony Finau cruised to a third PGA Tour victory of the year as he won the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. With three bogeys that only affected the margin of his victory, the American closed with a one-under 69 and won by four strokes. Such consistency used to be...
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle. While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive...
