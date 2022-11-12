ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Tyson Fury says he 'needs' Anthony Joshua fight and it would be 'a travesty' if it did not happen

Tyson Fury has said he needs to fight Anthony Joshua before he retires from boxing, adding that it would be "a travesty" if the bout was not to take place. Fury, 34, has retired, or threatened to, on numerous occasions, but speaking on The High Performance podcast, the WBC heavyweight champion believes he has unfinished business with Joshua before he can hang up the gloves.
SkySports

ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal suffers defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal's title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin's Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday. Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance...
SkySports

Boost for Constitution Hill hopes as ground eases at Ascot ahead of Coral Hurdle

Constitution Hill fans have received a welcome boost with the Ascot Going eased ahead of Nicky Henderson's star returning this weekend in the Coral Hurdle. The Seven Barrows handler revealed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner - who is the general 5-4 favourite for next year's Champion Hurdle - had not seen a hurdle since scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
SkySports

Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature

There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

