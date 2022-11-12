Read full article on original website
Blue Demons Outlast Minnesota
Box Score MINNEAPOLIS – A balanced attack from DePaul men's basketball led the Blue Demons to a road-win against Minnesota, 69-53. The game marked DePaul's fifth-straight victory against a Big Ten opponent and fourth-straight in the Gavitt Games. Javan Johnson led DePaul with his second 20-point outing of the...
DePaul Returns Home to Host Cleveland State on Tuesday
CHICAGO – DePaul women's basketball returns home to Wintrust Arena for a matchup with Cleveland State on Tuesday evening. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. with live coverage on FloSports and live stats available on StatBroadcast. Tickets are available here. DePaul (1-1) will look to bounce back from...
Aneesah Morrow Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- DePaul sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow is one of 50 players selected to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Watch List presented by Wendy's. Morrow added to her preseason accolades which include AP Preseason All-America, Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, unanimous preseason All-BIG EAST and mention on the Katrina McClain Award Watch List.
DePaul Kicks Off Gavitt Games Against Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The DePaul men's basketball team heads north for its first road trip of the season as the Blue Demons are set to take on Minnesota for the opening night of the Gavitt Games. The game is slated for Monday evening at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network with Jeff Levering and Shon Morris on the call.
Four Blue Demons Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
CHICAGO - Four members of the 2022 DePaul men's soccer squad have been named to the College Sport Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team. Michael Anderson, Marek Gonda, Grant Herbek and Jacob Huth each earned the nod for the Blue Demons. They are the first All-District nominees for DePaul men's soccer since Ron Branstetter in 1989.
