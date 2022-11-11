Read full article on original website
Related
AboutLawsuits.com
Cartiva Lawsuit Filed After Toe Implant Failure Results in Need For Fusion Surgery
Cartiva implants have been marketed as a safe treatment for big toe arthritis. Lawsuit alleges design defects resulted in a Cartiva toe implant failure only two years later. Dozens of similar problems with Cartiva have been reported since the implant was introduced, but the manufacturer failed to disclose the long-term risks, according to plaintiff.
AboutLawsuits.com
MDL Centralization Sought for Hair Relaxer Lawsuits Over Uterine Cancer, Fibroids and Other Risks Linked to Chemical Straighteners
Lawsuits allege that chemicals in Dark & Lovely, Just for Me, Motions and Other Hair Relaxers caused uterine cancer, uterine fibroids and other injuries. A growing number of claims are being filed throughout the federal court system. Plaintiffs requested that the litigation be centralized before one judge as part of...
Comments / 0