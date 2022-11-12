On November 7, someone in Los Angeles County became the first billionaire lottery ticket winner in the state. The California Lottery announced that the only winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena—although, no one has come forward to claim it yet. Since the news broke, the country has been in a frenzy with a growing number of theories (and memes) about what the winner is doing. While most would agree that the first thing you would do after winning is change your name and phone number, we also wanted to know what most of you would spend the money on. So we posed the question to our audience, and here are some of the most relatable, heartwarming and inspiring responses to “What would you do with the $2 billion Powerball jackpot in L.A.” While we would never recommend this option, you could always take a few days in an exclusive Futuro House in Joshua Tree to mull over the life-changing event and ease the crushing pressure.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO