BBC
Made.com customers given 25 November delivery deadline
Made.com customers have been told that unless an outstanding order arrives by 25 November, they should submit a claim in a bid to get their money back. Administrators PwC say nearly 4,500 orders in the UK and Europe are already with carriers. But "a large proportion of customer orders" will...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Personal inflation calculator: find out how UK price rises affect you
Inflation is soaring in the UK as people are hit by higher prices for everyday essentials. Now in double digits, the latest inflation rate for the 12 months to September 2022 means that goods and services cost over 11.1% more than they did a year ago – in most cases, surpassing any pay rises workers can expect to receive.
BBC
NI Protocol: Medicine supply still faces 'significant issue'
There are still unresolved issues with the Northern Ireland protocol despite changes made by the EU, says a major pharmaceutical firm. Earlier this year, the EU altered its laws in a move aimed at guaranteeing the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. However, Teva says there is...
Elon Musk sent a midnight email telling Twitter staff to commit to an 'extremely hardcore' work schedule, or get laid-off with 3 months severance
Musk has already mandated staff return to the office for 40 hours per week, and told staff to work longer hours at a faster pace.
The universities accord could see the most significant changes to Australian unis in a generation
On Wednesday evening, Education Minister Jason Clare announced key details for the universities accord. Clare wants to make a “long-term plan” for universities with the terms of reference covering funding, affordability, employment conditions for staff and how universities and TAFEs can work together. This will be the first broad review of the system since the 2008 Bradley Review. If the government’s aspirations are met, it will likely mean the most significant changes to Australian higher education in a generation. It could reshape universities in ways as dramatic as those by former Labor education minister John Dawkins in the 1980s. This saw HECS introduced,...
BBC
Former para finds love and becomes dad on walking tour of UK
A former paratrooper who set out to walk the entire coastline of the UK to raise money for charity has found love and become a father in the process. Chris Walker left Wales in 2016 and is currently in Studland, Dorset, where he and his partner Kate Barron have been spending time with their son Magnus and dog Jet.
BBC
M&S warns of 'gathering storm' as shoppers squeezed
Marks and Spencer has warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs for retailers and pressure on household budgets as it reported a fall in profits for the first half of the year. The High Street giant said trading would become "more challenging" after it revealed its profits dropped by...
OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022: 63% of Business Leaders Believe Commercialised Quantum Computing to Hit the Market in Five Years
Today, OpenOcean, a leading European venture capital firm, IQM Quantum Computers, a European leader in quantum computers, and Lakestar, the leading European technology investor, have released the OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report, in association with The Quantum Insider (TQI). The report shows that 91% of business leaders are investing or planning to invest in quantum computing, a field in which private investment has grown 500% from a total of $0.4 billion in 2017 to $2.2 billion in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005481/en/ OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report (Graphic: Business Wire) This whitepaper is based on a new online, cross industry survey about quantum readiness along with investment data from TQI and other data sources, collating responses from business leaders across the world to understand their preparation and readiness for commercialised quantum computing.
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Jeremy Hunt: Everyone will have to pay more tax
Everyone will have to pay more tax under plans due to be announced on Thursday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says. Offering a message few ministers would risk saying out loud, Mr Hunt told the BBC: "I've been explicit that taxes are going to go up." He confirmed he would be giving...
BBC
Ukraine: Girl with rare disorder now living in NI 'would have died'
The mother of a four-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder thinks she "would have died" had they not fled Ukraine and moved to Northern Ireland. Vlada and Daria Yakovenko left their home in Ukraine when the war broke out. When they reached the Polish border they met retired pharmacist...
