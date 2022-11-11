Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Related
miamionthecheap.com
Win tickets to see Jurassic World Live in Miami
Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans returns to Miami from January 19 – 22 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical...
secretmiami.com
Aventura Mall’s Giant Slide Tower Has Reopened & It’s Totally Free To Ride!
Add this one to your weekend to-do list Miamians! Aventura Mall’s shiny slide tower has recently reopened to the public and we’re all about reliving our best childhood memories in style. The functional artwork was designed by German sculptor Carsten Höller for Aventura Mall’s 2017 three-story wing expansion...
sflcn.com
Art Basel Themed Event Features Legends Only Live Reggae Night
MIAMI – Remember those reggae nights Jimmy Cliff sang about in 1983? Well, they are coming to South Florida from December 1-3 Art Basel Miami Beach festival. The annual event, one of the largest in the art world, attracts that industry’s elite players. This year, they get a chance to unwind by listening to reggae over four days.
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest opens in larger property
MEDLEY, Fla. – Santa’s Enchanted Forest opened for its 39th year on Friday. The home of Santa’s Enchanted Forest for 37 years was Tropical Park. Its 38th year was in Hialeah. This year it is at a much larger property. The Christmas-themed park, at 7400 NW 87...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
Iconic Deauville Hotel demolished during early morning implosion
MIAMI BEACH -- The Deauville Beach Resort hotel on Sunday was imploded and demolished as a throng of viewers watched the historic Miami Beach property come tumbling down.As the demolition of the iconic site -- built in 1957 -- neared, it prompted some to openly wish that other options had been explored to preserve the property. The landmark building at 6701 Collins Ave. was imploded shortly after 8 a.m. Police implemented street closures in the area of Collins and Harding avenues between 65th and 70th streets during the event.On Friday, area residents expressed a range of emotions about the impending end of an era."I...
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
fox35orlando.com
Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe
MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
anash.org
Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim
Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
WSVN-TV
A Steamy, Summer-Like Saturday in South Florida
Today’s weather may remind you more of September because it will be a rather hot and steamy Saturday for South Florida thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a weakening cold front traversing across the country. With sunshine and dissipating fog this morning, that will allow for temperatures...
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
bocaratontribune.com
Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event. Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will...
iheart.com
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?
The New River Inn, now a historical museum in Fort LauderdaleTamanoeconomico on wikimedia commons. My Lyft driver today completely leveled me out, but in the best, and obviously, relevant kind of way (stay with me).
Thrillist
The Best Restaurants in Miami for Large Groups
Group dining in Miami is always a fascinating exercise in people-watching. Like other cities, we have our groups of locals celebrating a special occasion or family reunion. And like any vacation hotspot, we’ve always got the big groups of bachelor and bachelorette parties gathering around big steaks and delicate sushi. But look closely, and you’ll also see we’re intensely popular with older gentlemen entertaining a large collection of their nieces, or slicked-back club promoters hosting tables of people who seem to be drinking their dinners while making frequent trips to the bathroom. Whatever the motley crew, they have some fantastic options all over the city. Here’s our picks for Miami’s best restaurants for group dining.
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
