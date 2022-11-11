Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
funcheap.com
Annual Birthday Gig: Acoustic Live Music at The Bistro (Hayward)
Come on out to my annual bday gig @ The Bistro in Downtown Hayward Fri Nov 25th 7-9:30PM. This might be the biggest Birthday of my life. Well ok, it’s my 50th! I’m not expecting gifts, but would love your presence! I’ll have my besties by my side with Perry Spinali on fiddle & John Hosking on upright bass. It’s just a short walk from The Hayward BART station. We have a fun night of all your acoustic roots + blues favorites as well as some new surprises! There are many great beers on tap, including Pliny (!) & It’s freeeeeeeeeee..!
funcheap.com
Balboa St Cleanup + Free Coffee for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up along Balboa St in the Inner Richmond. Meet at Tastebuds (600 5th Ave). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for Free Coffee and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
“Throwback Thursday” at Del Mar: ’90s to ’00s Party (SF)
“Throwback Thursday” at Del Mar: ’90s to ’00s Party (SF) One of SF’s most fun tropical bar/nightclub invites you every Thursday as some of the best DJs in SF take you back in time for the hottest 90’s to 2000’s music that once hit the dance floor. DJ starts at 9 pm and is FREE cover all night long.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: “Let’s Glow SF” Epic Winter Lights VIP Reception (2022)
"Let's Glow SF" Epic Winter Lights VIP Reception (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 28 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker...
funcheap.com
Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner & Concert (San Leandro)
Enjoy Thanksgiving in the serene atmosphere of Badarikashrama, a spiritual and cultural center serving the Bay Area since 1984. A tremendous Hindustani Music Concert by the renowned Vocalist Smt. Shubhangi Sakhalkar accompanied by Sri Shripad Torvi and Sri Vivek Datar followed by an Int’l Vegetarian Dinner. This yearly event...
funcheap.com
Transfriendly Futures: Transgender Sunday Assembly Celebration (Berkeley)
The Sunday we meet this month, November 20th, is the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday Assembly East Bay takes this opportunity to raise visibility for transgender people and address some issues the community faces, while also celebrating that we all Live Better when everyone can be their true selves. Veda Cook will speak on the empathetic future we might anticipate with our increasingly transfriendly culture.
funcheap.com
Soul Motion Grammy-nominated MC w/ Wonway Posibul (SF)
On Saturday, November 19th, Soul Motion welcomes Bay Area culture cultivator, Grammy-nominated MC, and KALW music selector, Wonway Posibul, for a special guest set!. Come through for an eclectic soundtrack covering a full spectrum of soulful grooves. Vibe starts around 8PM and it’s free all night. Disclaimer: Please double...
funcheap.com
Cozy Classical Music + Hot Drinks at Wave Chamber Collective (SF)
Start your Thanksgiving Week off right with Wave Chamber Collective, a newly formed art music group that fosters connection in intimate settings with unique performance combinations. This concert focuses on the work of Oakland potter Jason Stern, offering warm drinks to sip in his beautifully crafted vessels as you listen to works chosen by members of the chamber collective.
funcheap.com
Ghirardelli’s Annual Chocolate Warehouse Sale 2022
Ghirardelli’s Annual Warehouse Sale is Back starting December 9th through December 11th. Make the Holidays a Bite Better and shop great deals on seasonal chocolate squares flavors including Peppermint Bark, Caramel, Mint Cookie, Peppermint Hot Cocoa. Stock up a variety of holiday gifts including our exclusive 80ct squares gift bags, bars, holiday gift baskets!
funcheap.com
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday)
“Castro Art Mart” Mini Block Party on Noe St. (Every First Sunday) The Castro Art Mart Features LGBTQ Artists, Live Music, and Drag Performances every 1st Sunday of the month on Noe St and Market St (Next to the Lookout Bar), 11-5pm. Come enjoy this Free, Family & Friendly...
funcheap.com
2nd Friday Art Walk | Oakland & Alameda
The Second Friday Artwalk is a ad-hoc group of galleries and businesses in the Alameda/Jingletown arts districts to promote art and culture in the community. Select studios, galleries and businesses open their doors to support the local arts from 6-9 PM. Exact locations change month to month, to keep up...
funcheap.com
Secession Art & Design Holiday Gift Art Pop-up (Nov. 17-20)
Secession Art & Design Holiday Gift Art Pop-up (Nov. 17-20) Secession Art & Design’s Gift Art SF Popup is happening November 17th-20th at 307 Cortland. I am so excited to host a four-day event that celebrates our creative community. Transforming this empty storefront into a gallery is truly a dream and a challenge. Our talented artists are making art to adorn your home while you entertain for the holidays. My husband and I have a tradition to gift art together instead of buying each other presents. This has allowed us to grow our collection. I look forward to seeing everyone in Bernal for the festivities!
funcheap.com
Paradise Comedy Presents: A Stand Up Comedy Debate Show (SF)
Paradise Comedy: A Stand Up Comedy Debate Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. From farts and freaks to race and religion, these debates...
funcheap.com
The Setup’s “A Funny Thing Happened” Storytelling Night | Beer Basement
The Second Wednesday of every Month, The Setup presents“A Funny Thing Happened”, a night of world class storytelling. You’ll be joining bestselling authors, Emmy-Award winning writers, TED speakers, stars of The Moth Radio hour, Snap Judgment and accomplished comedic voices in an intimate setting right in the heart of San Francisco.
funcheap.com
“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF)
“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF) Come join us every Wednesday night for Deep Cut Comedy, a live stand-up comedy show in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. Featuring a new lineup of comics every week that you may have seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO Max and more!
funcheap.com
SF’s Anna May Wong Quarter Celebration (Main Library)
On October 25, the United States Mint (Mint) debuted a new Anna May Wong quarter as part of its American Women Quarters™ Program. The quarter is the fifth coin in the four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped history. A pioneering Hollywood...
funcheap.com
“Tonarigumi” Traces of Alameda Japantown Unveiling (Alameda)
Please join us on November 17, at the Marketplace, for the launch of “Tonarigumi,” the City of Alameda’s historic marker project celebrating our town’s hidden Japanese history. “Tonarigumi” means “neighborhood” and the project will commemorate the thriving Japantown that sprouted up on our little stretch of...
funcheap.com
Blues Concert w/ Award-Winning California Native Tia Carroll (SF)
Award-winning California native Tia Carroll has quietly accumulated one of the most impressive entertainment resumes in the Bay Area and has become one of the most sought-after female singers on the West Coast. Tia has headlined venues and festivals all over the world with her band as well as some very well-established host bands. She has shared stages with legends Ray Charles, Jimmy McCracklin, Syl Johnson, Sugar Pie DeSanto and B.B King, Tommy Castro, Elvin Bishop, Igor Prado and Eric Gales. She has earned a reputation for her up-beat and engaging manner on stage and audiences around the world are treated to an unforgettable show. Tia’s voice carries all the worldly wisdom she’s accumulated, as well as a playful attitude designed to seduce any ear. In 2007 Tia Carroll was nominated “Best Traditional Blues Woman” by the Jus Blues Music Foundation and awarded “Female Blues Vocalist Of The Year” by the West Coast Blues Hall Of Fame.
funcheap.com
Prometheus Symphony Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Oakland)
Please join us for our second concert of the year! On tap is the resounding Symphony No. 4 in D Minor by Robert Shumann. Was it written in 1841 or 1851? Was it really his 4th…or was it his 1st!? And how the heck is Gustav Mahler involved in all of this?? Well, you will just have to come and find out!
