Dominic Raab has confirmed that two separate complaints have been made about his conduct and asked the Prime Minister to open an independent investigation into the allegations.The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has been facing a series of allegations he bullied officials and deployed rude and demeaning behaviour in previous Cabinet roles.He tweeted on Wednesday that he had “written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”.I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me....

24 MINUTES AGO